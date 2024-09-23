Your Daily Phil: Art Up Nation, donors bring Israeli artists to NYC

Good Monday morning.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Israeli artwork and artists being brought to New York City and last week's American Friends of Magen David Adom gala. In the latest installment of eJewishPhilanthropy's exclusive opinion column, "The 501(c) Suite," Rachel Garbow Monroe reflects on lessons from a challenging year for the Jewish people. We feature an opinion piece by Marla Stein to mark the start of Climate Week. Also in this newsletter: Odelia Epstein, Joseph Gitler and Marcy Gringlas. We'll start with this weekend's Israeli American Council conference.

Students from elite colleges who have faced antisemitism in the past year; synagogue delegations from Los Angeles to Manhattan; a group of Israelis displaced from their homes who have been living in hotels for more than 11 months.

These were some of the nearly 4,000 Israelis, Americans and Israeli Americans who convened at the Washington Hilton for the three-day Israeli American Council National Summit, which concluded on Saturday, to discuss questions such as “Is Israel still start-up nation?” and “How is foreign money shaping the minds of Americans?” Sideline conversations focused on the barrage of more than 100 missiles, rockets and drones Hezbollah directed toward northern Israel this weekend, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen reports from the conference.

The summit’s presence in the nation’s capital was also an “important show of influence for the Jewish community” as the presidential election nears, Elan Carr, the group’s CEO and the former State Department special envoy for monitoring and combating antisemitism under President Donald Trump, told eJP ahead of the gathering.

Each day’s plenary had a different theme: commemorating Oct. 7, the fight against antisemitism and the future of the Jewish people. But less than 50 days from the divisive election, an overarching theme throughout the weekend was the impact that the election’s outcome could have on Israel and American Jews.

The election was at the forefront of Thursday evening’s opening plenary where GOP presidential nominee former President Donald Trump delivered a keynote address.

Carr told eJP the group was “not concerned” about appearing to be a partisan organization by having Trump speak “because we made it very clear that we invited the president, vice president and the former president, [and] we have [Biden] administration officials coming.” (President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, declined to speak due to scheduling conflicts.)

But in his speech, Trump ratcheted up his partisan rhetoric, warning of dire consequences for Israel if Harris is elected. “If we continue down our current path, with four more years of Kamala, Israel will be faced not just with an attack, but with total annihilation,” Trump said to a standing ovation. “Total annihilation, that’s what you’re talking about. You have a big protector in me.” The former president’s remarks prompted a handful of attendees to exit the room in protest.

Carr told eJP that a focus of the summit, which was held just weeks ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks, was a “show of commemoration of the tragedy and suffering we have all felt for the last year.” Many of the panels shed light on the impact Oct. 7, and the subsequent war, has had on Israeli society. These included, “From corporate to combat: The CEOs who dropped everything to join the front line” and “Stories from Gaza,” which included an active-duty Israel Defense Forces soldier in the elite Oketz K9 unit who was recently injured in the war.

For attendees who preferred an escape from partisan politics, several panels throughout the weekend offered insight into other topics, including “Philanthropists on the front lines.”

“Philanthropy is all about people,” said Shira Ruderman, executive director of the Ruderman Family Foundation. “You invest because you believe in someone.”

“Investors need to be louder during these immense challenges,” she continued.

