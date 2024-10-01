Your Daily Phil: Remembering Joel Fleishman

Good Tuesday morning.

Joel Fleishman, a scholar and mentor to philanthropists whose impact extended to various areas of Jewish life — from making Torah accessible in several languages to serving as a “pioneer and visionary” for Jewish students at Duke University for more than five decades — died yesterday, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen. He was 90.

“Joel Fleishman was the most humble person I have ever met,” Rabbi Gedaliah Zlotowitz, president of ArtScroll and Mesorah Heritage Foundation, told eJewishPhilanthropy. “It’s because of him that Torah learning is accessible to Jews of all backgrounds across the world. Not only did he come up with the idea [for Mesorah Heritage Foundation], but he made sure to get the right people to set it up and he saw it through, staying on the board as a main trustee.”

A lifelong North Carolinian, Fleishman served as a faculty member at Duke University for more than 53 years, where he was a professor of law and public policy. His Duke legacy extended beyond the classroom, especially at the university’s Chabad, which in 2021 was renamed the Fleishman House in his honor.

Shaping the next generation of Jewish minds was especially important to Fleishman who was a founding trustee of the American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro, N.C., and served as trustee of Brandeis University, the Jewish Theological Seminary of America and the American Friends of the Shalom Hartman Institute in Jerusalem. He was also a founding board member of the Partnership for Public Service. Additionally, Fleishman was a member of the board of directors of the Ralph Lauren Corporation.

Yossi Prager, the executive director for North America of the AVI CHAI Foundation, told eJP that he looked to Fleishman as “a leading, if not the leading, scholar of the American charitable foundation.”

“He was also a successful foundation president and a mentor to many foundation professionals,” Prager said, noting that Fleishman’s report on the AVI CHAI Foundation “contained recommendations that became our map to AVI CHAI’s successful final decade.”

Another of Fleishman’s mentees was Sophia Chitlik Abram, a Durham-based philanthropist who founded The Narrow Bridge Fund together with her husband. “I was introduced to Joel in the concept essentially of family,” Chitlik Abram said. After moving to North Carolina, they became “closer and closer” through Shabbat meals consisting of “brisket and brainstorming sessions of philanthropy,” she recalled.

Her favorite brainstorming sessions with Fleishman came years later, though. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chitlik Abram noticed that Fleishman was having some mobility challenges. “It was clear to me that he needed to be walking more,” she said.

“We’d talk about philanthropy, seminars he was organizing at Duke, his meetings for the week, what was happening in Israel or in U.S. politics,” she said. “That weekly walk was a mentoring session. I have those walks, and the wisdom and knowledge that came with them, stored up in me.”

