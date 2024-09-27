Your Daily Phil: As fighting escalates, JFNA allocates $43M to Israel’s north

Good Friday morning.



For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent eJewishPhilanthropy and Jewish Insider stories, including: Charles Bronfman: ‘There’s no doubt that we’re under threat. And there’s no doubt that we’ll come through it’; Chabad on Campus invests over $500,000 in Jewish joy with Let Here Be Light! Initiative; and Israelis from Tel Aviv to Haifa brace for Hezbollah attacks. Print the latest edition here.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the expansion of the Jewish Agency’s campus emissary program. We feature an opinion piece by Aviva Klompas and Rachel Fish with research-based advice for strengthening students’ connections to Israel; and one by Steven Windmueller reflecting on his impressions of Jewish life in South Africa following his participation in two major Jewish convenings there this summer. Also in this newsletter: Scott Levin, Jonathan Holloway and Alan Edward Potash. We’ll start with JFNA’s recent allocation of $43 million to Israel’s north. Shabbat shalom!

The Jewish Federations of North America — both the umbrella organization and its individual members — have allocated a total of $43 million to northern Israeli communities as the fighting along the Lebanese border has intensified in recent days, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

“Since shortly after Oct. 7, we have been providing support to those who’ve been evacuated and to those who have remained,” JFNA President and CEO Eric Fingerhut told eJP yesterday. “Within the last few months, the possibility of escalation became pretty [apparent]. So we began to prepare for that, setting aside some funds to make allocations to fortify shelters and help people prepare for [the conflict by] stockpiling goods and such.”

Until now, Jewish federations have allocated more than $32 million to communities and initiatives in the north from their emergency Israel funds, bringing the total to $75 million out of the $854 million that the federation system has raised for Israel since Oct. 7.

According to JFNA, the $43 million in additional funds for the north have gone toward security — improving bomb shelters and other infrastructure, as well as supporting civilian security teams — as well as to the Jewish Agency’s Fund for Victims of Terror, to medical and mental health support, to food and housing for displaced people, to reconstruction and to aiding local businesses affected by the war.

Jewish federations have faced criticism for the pace of their allocation of the $854 million that it has raised for Israel since Oct. 7 — as of last month, $597.9 million had been allocated, roughly 70% of the total — with critics saying that the group should move more quickly in light of Israelis’ significant needs.

Fingerhut pushed back on this, insisting that they are balancing speed with thoroughness, noting that since JFNA is acting on behalf of its donors, it must be even more considerate. “They expect us and we need to steward the funds they provided very, very carefully,” he said.

While he stressed that JFNA has not refused to make allocations in order to have money on hand for future emergencies, the organization’s slower, methodical approach has allowed that to happen. “We haven’t said, ‘No, we’re not going to fund this now because we’re saving money for something else.’ We’ve met the needs. But we understood that even with meeting those requests, there are still some funds remaining,” he said. “Having some funds available for the ongoing emergency is a positive and not, in any way, a negative.”

Asked if he was concerned that JFNA’s donors were flagging after a year of war in Israel, Fingerhut said the opposite was true. “We survey and we talk to our donors all the time, and the message [from them] is clear: We understand this is an existential crisis for the State of Israel; we understand this is one of the most challenging moments in recent history; and we’ll be there when additional funds are needed,” he said.

Fingerhut added: “You don’t have a choice in Israel to get tired. Well, you can get tired, but you don’t have a choice to opt out — and we don’t have a choice to opt out either.”

Read the full report here.