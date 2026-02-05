Your Daily Phil: Betting big on Jewish education: Inside the Yael Foundation’s lavish Vienna confab

What You Should Know

Uri Poliavich swept into Vienna’s Hofburg Palace’s Imperial Ballroom last night, flanked by bodyguards, past marble columns and beneath chandeliers that had once illuminated the royal balls of Habsburg royalty. Assembled were the roughly 200 Jewish educators and grantees from 37 countries following a lavish two-day confab. At the swanky gala dinner and awards ceremony, replete with open bars, live music, flashy lighting and glatt kosher food served on fine china, the assembled principals and communal leaders anticipated the much-anticipated reveal: How much of the online gambling entrepreneur’s fortune would flow to their schools in 2026 from his Yael Foundation, which funds Jewish schools around the world, reports Rachel Gutman for eJewishPhilanthropy from the conference in Austria.

Onstage, Poliavich, an unassuming man in a baseball cap and casual jacket, delivered brief remarks before exiting as dramatically as he’d entered. The answer to the question on everyone’s minds was characteristically ambitious but also deliberately vague. “We will keep growing in terms of new partners who will be growing in terms of investing in existing projects.” To the assembled, he assured: “This will allow you to bring more kids. So that’s why we’re here.”

Unlike at the Yael Foundation’s two previous conferences, in which the annual budget was announced to great fanfare, this year there would be no such specific commitment. At a press conference before the gala, Poliavich told reporters that the Yael Foundation — named for his wife — would grow its budget significantly from last year’s $42 million, but he wouldn’t commit to a specific figure. “We always overachieve,” noting a 20% increase from last year’s announced budget. “There are a lot of requests coming,” he told journalists. One member of his team indicated to eJP that the budget for this year would likely be double that of 2025.

What he did reveal: continued work on an $82 million flagship school in Cyprus, and plans for another in Lisbon in 2027 — the first Jewish school in Portugal, he said, since the 16th century. This, in addition to a heavy investment in a school in Rome and other projects around the globe.

The evening’s carefully choreographed spectacle was emceed by Israeli celebrity mentalist Lior Suchard and featured a violin performance by freed Israeli hostage Agam Berger, as well as the handing out of 12 awards to grantees and personalities in the Jewish world. (eJP’s publisher, Max Neuberger, was one of the judges for the awards.)

Formed in 2020, the Yael Foundation is a relative newcomer to the Jewish philanthropic world but has already made a major splash through significant investments in Jewish schools, camps and other informal education programs around the world, including far-flung locales often overlooked by Jewish funders. And Poliavich plans to continue growing the foundation.

In the pre-gala press conference, Poliavich reached for a biblical metaphor to explain the foundation’s trajectory in 2025. “The Jewish people, once we crossed the Red Sea, became a nation,” he said. “That’s something that happened to [the foundation] this year. We stopped being just a family [operation]… and we switched the mode to become more like a business.” The organization has brought on several staff members and departments: account managers organized by region and language, a legal department, human resources, a construction division and security specialists. “With this structure, we can scale it 10 times,” Poliavich said. “Like almost infinite.”

