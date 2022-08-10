Your Daily Phil: Bend the Arc’s new CEO + Fair-trade mezuzot for domestic abuse survivors

Worthy Reads

Generosity Preaching: Congregational religious leaders may find teaching and preaching about money uncomfortably personal, but “the invitation to give — to that congregation and beyond it — is entirely appropriate,” Meredith McNabb writes on the Lake Institute on Faith and Giving website: “Preaching about generosity should not be limited to an annual ‘PBS pledge drive’ timeframe! Generosity preaching is not limited to any particular season or special day, nor is any season or day off-limits for it. Again, when the preaching and teaching is focused on the listeners’ faith experience of generosity and the impact of their contributions for the community, every sermon is a good opportunity to speak to the spiritual side of generosity. ECRF [Executive Certificate in Religious Fundraising] alumna Rabbi Liz P.G. Hirsch observes that her congregation in Massachusetts, like many Jewish communities, is well-accustomed to an appeal speech from the synagogue president during the High Holy Days — but she’s excited for how her sermons, even on the central holidays of the whole religious year, address tzedakah [generosity] from the spiritual perspective of abundance rather than scarcity.” [LakeInstitute]

Sober Trip: A Birthright Israel trip especially for young Jewish people who are in recovery from substance abuse, gambling, food and other addictions is currently in Israel, Michele Chabin writes in Religion News Service: “[Yael] Tamari [director of Israel Free Spirit] said the recovery trips make connections between Judaism and the process of recovering from addiction. At the Western Wall in Jerusalem, the tour leaders use Jewish themes of forgiveness, survival, mourning and redemption as they appear in Jewish texts and Jewish history to talk about the value of sobriety. In July, as [participant] Amy’s group visited the northern Israeli city of Safed, renowned for its Jewish art and mysticism, a local artist told the visitors that his creativity is fueled by Kabbalah, an ancient practice of Jewish mysticism, and how its teachings inspire him to reach higher levels of spiritual energy. Amy said she felt an instant connection. ‘Everything he said aligned with my beliefs,’ Amy said. ‘I consciously try to live with more light. For me, spirituality isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity central to my own recovery, but until now I hadn’t associated it with religion.’” [RNS]



Welcome to the Game: Social fundraising is a space where nonprofits can explore the use of gamification, making interactions feel more like a game by offering badges, quests, leaderboards and incentives, writes Maria Clark in NonProfitPRO: “Gamification works so effectively because people are naturally hardwired to seek rewards, and it builds camaraderie, enthusiasm and excitement — ultimately driving more funds raised…things like badges and leaderboards should be accompanied with features like ‘share now’ buttons to make the sharing process as easy as possible and virtually automatic. When these incentives are achieved and participants are notified, they should also receive suggested social post text for communicating to one’s network how quick and easy it is to take action and get involved…Gamification can be readily incorporated into a social fundraising effort, but it’s important to know which form is apt to be most effective for a given mission and the stage it’s in. It’s also important to know how to integrate gamification seamlessly (and ideally) in-platform; and how to encourage sharing and leverage incentivization in order to maximize the benefits.” [NonProfitPRO]