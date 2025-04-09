Your Daily Phil: Behind the Mandel Foundation’s $90M donation to local day schools

Good Wednesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the last of three World Zionist Congress debates hosted by eJewishPhilanthropy last night. We review a new Haggadah by New York Rabbi Avi Weiss, speak with the heads of the Mandel Foundation about its recent $90 million donation to local Cleveland Jewish day schools and interview Deborah Lipstadt about the Trump administration’s approach to combating antisemitism. We feature an opinion piece by Jamie Geller about the impact of small donations, and one by Ally and Hannah Karpel-Pomerantz about helping kids build interpretive muscles. Also in this newsletter: Michael Bloomberg, Josh Shapiro and Penelope Steiner.

What We’re Watching

Today marks Education and Sharing Day, which is celebrated on the 11th of Nissan, the Hebrew birthday of Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Schneerson, who died in 1994. Events for the day will be held throughout the country, including a “Mitzvah Tanks Parade” in New York City.

New York Times columnist and editor of Maimonides Fund’s Sapir Journal Bret Stephens will interview Rabbi Meir Y. Soloveichik at noon today about the rabbi’s recent essay, “Jewish Identity vs. Identity Politics.”

The American Jewish Committee is hosting its annual Ambassadors Seder tonight in Washington. Former hostage Keith Siegel, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter and Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova are slated to speak at the event.

An immigration judge in Louisiana set a deadline of this evening for the Trump administration to produce evidence in its deportation case against Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia graduate whose green card was revoked by the government over his anti-Israel campus activism.

Rabbi Jessy Dressin will interview Jewish studies professor Marc Dollinger and Ilana Kaufman, CEO of the Jews of Color Initiative, about Black-Jewish relations today at Third Space at Shaarei Tfiloh in Baltimore.

What You Should Know

The third and final installment of eJewishPhilanthropy’s World Zionist Congress election debate took place last night, bringing together representatives from five slates to discuss some of the Jewish community’s most pressing issues. All of the slates united around the importance of unity, stressing the importance of collaborating across ideological divides when faced with mounting antisemitism. However, conversations about anti-Zionism, the two-state solution and the WZC’s role in Israeli domestic affairs pushed the limits of the slates’ openness to plurality and “big tents.”

Approaches to education and the future of Jewish youth were also addressed in the debate, as well as politics, with several slate representatives claiming to be apolitical while actively engaging in a political debate.

The final debate featured Rabbi Yehuda HaKohen representing Vision; Rabbi Doron Perez for Orthodox Israel Coalition – Mizrachi; Kenneth Bob representing Hatikvah; Elan Carr representing the Israeli-American Council; and Edwin Black representing Americans4Israel. Rachel Kohn, eJewishPhilanthropy’s opinion editor, moderated the debate.

Rabbi Yehuda HaKohen, representing VISION — a right-wing slate focused on putting “the young generation in the driver’s seat” — opened the debate by acknowledging the importance of the budgetary responsibilities of the WZC, while calling for the congress to be a forum for conversation about the biggest issues facing world Jewry, adding that “capitalism has grown too big for our planet.”

“What is the official Zionist movement going to do to make itself relevant for things other than budgets? And actually being the address for where the Jewish people debate, the course the Jewish people should take at this moment in history,” said HaKohen. “We don’t have to all agree on what the goals of this chapter of Jewish history should be, but we should be focusing less on defending the State of Israel and its policies or training young Jews to defend the State of Israel and policies, and more on defining what is a provision for Israel’s future.”

That collaborative tone was carried through most of last night’s debate, which leaned more abstract and philosophical than practical and policy-focused. Overall, the slates described their efforts to create a big tent for Zionism, save for Perez, who emphasized the slate’s “ideology of integration,” and interest in collaboration alongside representing the specific interests of his slate — which caters to voters aligned with Orthodox institutions, such as Mizrachi, the Orthodox Union and Yeshiva University.

“You’ve got from the most progressive left in the Zionist camp to the most ultra-Orthodox and political right, all sitting together — there’s a tremendous opportunity for us to forge a Zionism of understanding,” said Perez after the slates were asked how they intend to approach intercommunal polarization. “This congress is built on power sharing, it always has been. It’s not a winner take all, in that there’s relative power to everybody, and therefore this organization’s DNA has to be that respect for each other.”

Perez also highlighted his slate’s focus on funding for shlichim (Israeli emissaries), supporting educational content and media, and providing funding for gap-year programs.

Bob, from the progressive Hatikvah slate, emphasized the overall budgetary needs of underserved Jewish groups, and prioritized the communities impacted by the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks in the western Negev over settlements in the West Bank. When participants were able to ask each other questions, Perez asked Bob if Hatikvah had any “red lines” regarding criticism of Israel, if some views went from being critical of Israel to being openly opposed to the concept of Israel. Bob said that there were indeed boundaries to “who we can identify with in the Zionist camp.” He described Hatikvah as an entry point into the Zionist movement for those who are critical of the current Israeli government’s policies. “Come inside the tent, be part of this vibrant organization,” said Bob. “You can be critical of Israeli politics and policies, but still be part of the family.”

On behalf of Americans4Israel, a general Zionist slate, Black called for support for Jews across the “English-speaking world.” Asked by IAC’s Carr what Americans 4 Israel intended to do to combat campus antisemitism, Black, a historian, answered that a “muscular” approach is needed.

“We need to fight for the survival of our people. So when you say, ‘What do you intend to do?’ Educate, educate, educate… litigate, litigate, litigate, affiliate, affiliate, affiliate.”

Carr, representing IAC, which launched a slate for the first time this year, called for proactive approaches to combating antisemitism on campus, education that imbues young Jews with pride and initiatives to stoke “philosemitism” — what he described as an actively positive feeling toward Jews among non-Jews. Asked why IAC decided to create its own slate instead of joining with another, Carr spoke of the importance of an Israeli-American voice.

“This is a Jewish organization that brings the Israeli voice into the Jewish community. It represents the ultimate sign of that integration that we are now in this race, and we expect to be represented in the World Zionist Congress in order to help shape the Zionist project. And who better to help shape the Zionist project than a united Jewish community with Israel at heart,” he said.

Halfway through U.S. voting in the 2025 World Zionist Congress election, turnout has already surpassed the total number of votes from the previous election, with 123,788 votes cast as of Monday, 213 more than in all of 2020. Voting ends on May 4.

Recordings of all three debates are available here.