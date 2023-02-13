Your Daily Phil: BBYO International Convention + Super Bowl meets philanthropy

Worthy Reads

Bridging the Divide: In The Jerusalem Post, the Orthodox Union’s Rabbi Moshe Hauer writes to both Israelis and Diaspora Jewry about the reactions to the Israeli government’s proposals. “American Jewish leaders need to deploy a different kind of hyperbole about Israel. It is time to put aside talk of the end of democracy, the onset of fascism, the deprivation of human rights and religious coercion. Instead, we can and therefore must express our complete confidence in the enduring quality of Israel’s vibrant democracy… Caution in Israel is warranted, as well. While those on both sides of Israel’s political divide must continue to advance their policy debates vigorously, they must recognize that on the sidelines of their political battlefield sit America’s Jews, watching carefully and deciding whether they will be able to identify with the outcome. To paraphrase Ahad Ha’am, more than American Jewry has maintained Israel, Israel has maintained American Jewry.” [JPost]

Charity Corrective: Charity and justice, “the practice of giving without expecting anything in return,” should be what motivates philanthropy to curb the outcome of “corrupting public morality,” Joelle Alfalo writes in a Jerusalem Post opinion piece: “Most damagingly, Israel has allowed Jewish philanthropic foundations to take over many of the functions and responsibilities of the state itself, undermining its very sovereignty. This large-scale involvement of foreign philanthropy (at the level of several hundred million dollars a year) corrupts public morality by absolving the government from its duty to confront social, educational, and cultural problems. Furthermore, it enriches a tiny stratum of activists who control the flow of funds and tend to behave as unbearable ‘philanthropic colonialists.’Many of these donors are motivated by a true love for the State of Israel. They wholeheartedly believe that they are contributing to the development of the country, helping the needy, and advancing tikkun olam, the Reparation of the World, which requires justice and charity. However, they are mostly unaware of the negative implications of their actions. Hannah Arendt underlined the risk of mutual hatred between donors and their beneficiaries: On the one hand, the donors enjoy the honors bestowed on them, and the power, real or imaginary, that their money buys them, while simultaneously hating the beneficiaries who are unable to extricate themselves from their backwardness. On the other hand, the beneficiaries flatter the donors while at the same time hating them in proportion to their own dependence on them. In this way, philanthropy can easily deteriorate into “philanthropic colonialism.” [JPost]

Housing the Unhoused: Tipping Point Community, a group attracting support from the Silicon Valley tech community, is innovating solutions for the burgeoning homelessness population in the Bay Area, Eden Stiffman writes in The Chronicle of Philanthropy. And although government policies may be hard for philanthropy to change, funding can change things on the local level. “Tipping Point and its financial support was a catalyst for bringing city government and nonprofit service providers together to work in new ways. Its $100 million contribution helped spur innovation and legitimized promising solutions before government dollars could follow. Since its founding in 2005, Tipping Point has become a fundraising powerhouse in the Bay Area. It gets money from tech entrepreneurs and other philanthropists in the region to support education, employment, and housing, among other issues. This $100 million, raised primarily from a group of 14 donors and known as the Chronic Homelessness Initiative, is the largest charitable pledge to address homelessness in the city’s history. It also targeted resources to a population that philanthropy has historically neglected. Adults who are chronically homeless are among the most vulnerable and costly segment of the homeless population to serve…Financial executive Charles Schwab and his wife, Helen, gave Tipping Point $65 million. Tipping Point worked with the Housing Accelerator Fund, a nonprofit that raises government and private dollars to build new affordable housing and protect existing units. The fund used $50 million of the Schwabs’s gift to acquire a privately owned parking lot, fund design and approvals, and start construction.” [ChronicleofPhilanthropy]

Empowering Philanthropy: Thinking about all the funding provided to political campaigns, Elise Westhoff, writing in the Washington Examiner, considers “what even a fraction of those dollars could have accomplished through strategic philanthropy.”: “There is an entire ecosystem of high-impact charitable organizations working every day to address complex social problems. They do so through direct community investments as well as by developing smarter policy ideas for elected leaders to implement…[E]ducation is closely tied to another pivotal issue: the economy. As individuals, we may feel powerless to help those who struggle to make ends meet during tough economic times. But this is where strategic philanthropy shines. Nonprofit organizations are uniquely positioned to equip people with the tools they need to secure higher-paying jobs and break cycles of poverty… [N]onprofit organizations and the philanthropy that supports them do far more than just address temporary needs, such as helping people learn a skill or earn a paycheck; they instill confidence and a sense of meaning and purpose in the individuals and families they serve. Effective philanthropy empowers people to transform their lives and achieve self-sufficiency for the long term — something that government is not well-equipped to do. Given the current state of our government and economy, now is the time for people to reacquaint themselves with the power of civil society to address tough societal issues, improve lives, and advance the proven values that have guided us for hundreds of years: liberty, opportunity, and personal responsibility.” [WashingtonExaminer]