Your Daily Phil: At Lion of Judah in Atlanta, hope for hostage deal

Good Wednesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the Jewish Federations of North America’s Lion of Judah conference, on Moishe House’s rebranding to Mem Global and on Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt’s final briefing to journalists. We feature an opinion piece by David Contorer, Rachel Grose, Cindy Rogoway and Rabbi David Rosenn about the utility of free loans in addressing poverty in the Jewish community. Also in this newsletter: Eric Fingerhut, Robert Spitzer and Gary Weisserman.

What We’re Watching

Israeli, American and Arab officials are indicating that a cease-fire and hostage-release deal is expected to be signed imminently.

This afternoon, Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, will hold a final discussion with the Jewish community before she leaves her position next week. (Read about her final briefing to journalists below.)

What You Should Know

Over 1,700 female donors, community leaders and allies convened in Atlanta this week for the Jewish Federations of North America’s Lion of Judah conference, which concluded yesterday. The event featured addresses by members of hostage families and those who lost loved ones since Oct. 7, communal leaders, U.S. officials and Israeli politicians — specifically Amos Hochstein, the White House’s special envoy, and Israeli First Lady Michal Herzog, who received the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Award for her work in exposing Hamas’ sexual crimes, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim.

Given the rapidly developing news about a hostage-release and cease-fire deal currently on the table, a mix of emotions rippled throughout the event, according to Dena Rashes, chair of the Lay Leadership Development Committee at JFNA. “You could feel the place starting to vibrate, in a way, with both hope and trepidation, as more and more news started to leak out over the last couple days,” Rashes told eJP.

Julie Platt, chair of JFNA’s board of trustees, echoed the sentiment. “We have the great good fortune of hearing from Amos Hochstein, and he gave us hope that we are on the brink, but honestly, none of us will believe it until it’s here. I think we’re all cautiously, cautiously, very optimistic,” Platt told eJP.

The conference also offered a rejuvenating pause amid a sequence of challenges the Jewish community has faced the past few years: the COVID-19 pandemic; Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel and ensuing war in Gaza and rise in global antisemitism; and now the raging wildfires in Los Angeles, Platt told eJP. “I think we all felt that and felt surrounded by love, and as 1,700 strong, felt the need for a shot in the arm, the rejuvenation, the re-inspiration to go back and do what will be needed in the year ahead,” she said.