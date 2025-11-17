Your Daily Phil: At GA, freed hostage shares harrowing escape attempt
What We’re Watching
The Jewish Federations of North America’s General Assembly kicked off yesterday in Washington. Rabbi Angela Buchdahl, Commentary’s John Podhoretz and Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) are among the speakers slated to take the main stage in today’s plenaries. If you’re there, say hi to eJP’s Nira Dayanim!
Also in Washington, the Meltzer Schwartzberg Center for Israel Studies at American University is hosting the 2025 Meltzer Trone Conference today on “American Jews and Israel: A complicated relationship.” Speakers include: Yehuda Kurtzer, Michael Koplow, Jonathan Sarna and Joshua Cohen.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S NIRA DAYANIM AND JUDAH ARI GROSS
Just over one month into a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas — with all of the living and all but three of the slain hostages returned — the Jewish Federations of North America is marking its pivot from two years of crisis funding to a new kind of normality, at its General Assembly, which opened yesterday in Washington. “Today, in this room and across the Jewish People, we stand united at an inflection point,” JFNA’s board chair, Gary Torgow, announced at the opening plenary on Sunday evening.
This includes an end to the organization’s Israel Emergency Campaign, which raised $907.5 million and distributed more than $839.6 million to Israeli causes following the Oct. 7 terror attacks, in favor of a new “Rebuild Israel” initiative. “Our federations mounted the largest emergency campaign in Jewish history. We supported more than 500 NGOs throughout Israel. We advocated in city councils and state legislators, in the halls of Congress, and we protected our people from thousands of threats through LiveSecure and now our frontline effort, led by our terrific leader and my dear friend, Julie Platt, who is here today,” Torgow said, referring to his predecessor, who has continued to oversee the LiveSecure initiative that she helped create.
Nearly a year into a new administration, JFNA is also prioritizing Jewish day schools, buoyed by a new federal tax credit for private religious schools that was included in the latest budget bill. “Formal Jewish education has now been lifted to be one of the Jewish Federation of North America’s highest priorities,” said Torgow, who has long supported Jewish day schools in his hometown of Detroit. “Jewish Federations of North America’s public affairs committee, led by Jason Wuliger, has urged every state to opt into the new federal education tax credit, a step that can transform Jewish education accessibility nationwide.”
Initially, no national politicians were scheduled to speak, but Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) were added to the lineup for today. There are currently no Israeli officials speaking at this week’s gathering, unlike last year when Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed the gathering.
While the focus of this year’s General Assembly is on this pivot to a new set of priorities and circumstances, JFNA also invited four freed hostages — Noa Argamani, Avinatan Or, Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa-Dalal — to the event to share their experiences, reminding those in attendance of how we got here. More on this below.
The program then shifted to a distinctly North American lens, with a panel on antisemitism across the political spectrum, featuring CNN contributor Scott Jennings, a conservative, and longtime Democratic operative and diplomat Rahm Emanuel, which was moderated by Fox News host Jessica Tarlov. More on this below.
The opening plenary closed out with a panel consisting of former White House speechwriter and author Sarah Hurwitz, Israeli thought leader Micah Goodman, and vice president of Canada’s Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs Richard Marceau, who analyzed the impact of the last two years in America, Israel and Canada, respectively. “It’s becoming increasingly clear that the kind of content-less ‘bagel and lox Jewish mother joke’ identity that many American Jews have just doesn’t cut it anymore,” said Hurwitz. “When your Jewish identity is a big empty void with a few ethnic jokes rattling around in it, it will be filled by what is around you.”
PUBLIC TESTIMONY
Freed hostages share harrowing accounts of Hamas captivity at JFNA GA
Four former Israeli hostages — Noa Argamani, Avinatan Or, Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa-Dalal — shared accounts of their time in Hamas captivity, some of which had never before been revealed, before a crowd of 2,000 Jewish communal leaders at the Jewish Federations of North America’s opening plenary in Washington. Or, David and Gilboa-Dalal were released in the ceasefire deal in October, after two years in captivity, while Argamani was rescued by the Israeli military in June 2024. David, Gilboa-Dalal and Argamani gave brief remarks, while Or offered the most detailed and harrowing testimony of the evening, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim from the assembly.
‘This too shall pass’: At one point in his captivity, he recounted, Or tried to escape, tunneling his way up to the surface over several weeks, hitting a tree root and even reaching the surface before his captors discovered the attempt, and beat him brutally for it. “It felt like touching life in the place of death,” he said. “Then one night, I reached the outside, I saw stars for the first time in years. I wrote ‘Hostage’ on a white sandbag, planning my next step. But they found out [and] they beat me for days and tied me to a chair for weeks. I was sure I would die there. But even then, I wrote three things next to my bed: ‘This too shall pass,’ ‘Patience’ and ‘Let it be.’ Those words kept me.”
Bonus: Longtime Democratic official Rahm Emanuel offered a word of warning on Sunday night to the thousands of Jewish communal leaders gathered in Washington to kick off the Jewish Federations of North America’s General Assembly: Don’t expect 2028 presidential candidates to visit Israel like his old boss, Barack Obama, did on the campaign trail in 2008, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
EDITED OUT
N.J. teachers’ union fires editor after Jewish officials denounce pro-Hamas posts
New Jersey’s largest teachers’ union, the New Jersey Education Association, cut ties with an editor of its magazine on Friday, following criticism from top state officials over her antisemitic and pro-Hamas posts on social media, reports Haley Cohen for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Letter-writing campaign: Ayat Oraby’s since-deleted posts on X, screenshots of which were viewed by JI, voiced her support of Hamas, praising its actions on social media as “resistance,” among other views. Local Jewish elected officials voiced concern about her appointment last month, sending a letter on the matter to NJEA with 24 signees, which was followed by a similar missive from Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ). Oraby told the New Jersey Globe that Gottheimer was unfair to condemn her for a post she deleted that compared Israel to Nazi Germany, a claim she said “reflects public opinion and legitimate criticism, not hatred.”
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
NO TIME TO WAIT
What will Jewish education look like in 2050?
“We have to reimagine Jewish education if we want to be relevant in the lives of young people today and the young people to come over the next 25 years. I believe that Jewish education is up to the challenge, but it needs bold, proactive leadership to reach its full potential,” writes David Bryfman, CEO of The Jewish Education Project, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Four areas to start: “Over the next three years, The Jewish Education Project will work toward establishing our Vision 2050 for Jewish education: a connected Jewish educational ecosystem that supports educators to empower all youth and their families with meaningful learning that fosters pride, purpose and resilience. Focusing on bold ideas, cutting-edge technology, world-class training and deep partnerships will enable us to reinvent Jewish education for tomorrow’s youth. Our efforts will cut across all boundaries of Jewish life … We can’t anticipate the experiences that will upend our lives, for good or bad, once more; but our community can adopt a new mindset — one that also leads to new actions.”
A SACRED CYCLE
Why Wexner alumni mentors keep coming back
“Within the Wexner Foundation’s professional mentoring program, which has paired over 300 seasoned alumni of Wexner fellowships with newer ones for a yearlong mentoring relationship, a small but steadfast group of alumni has chosen to volunteer not once but repeatedly, returning year after year to guide emerging Jewish leaders,” writes Or Mars, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropyeJewishPhilanthropy.
Give and gain: “In conversations with our volunteers who have said yes to mentoring more than three times, we’ve found that their reasons differ but a throughline emerges: mentorship guides the mentee, but it also renews the mentor. This give-and-take is an act of gratitude, continuity and service, and it’s a way of ensuring that Jewish leadership remains grounded in reflection, empathy and purpose.… Each new mentee [also] brings new insights and perspectives. It allows mentors to stay connected to emerging voices and evolving workplace norms. Many mentors find that their mentees’ questions help them stay grounded in purpose. Far from a one-sided act of giving, mentoring becomes a reciprocal exchange. Each generation sharpens the leadership skills of the other, and in doing so rediscovers its own relevance and hope.”
Pic of the Day
Outgoing New York City Mayor Eric Adams (second from left) meets yesterday with freed Israeli hostages Bar Kuperstein, Sagui Dekel-Chen and Yarden Bibas during a visit to Israel this week.
Later in the day, Adams spoke at a reception in his honor that was hosted by the Combat Antisemitism Movement, where he received an award. “If I were a Jewish New Yorker, I would be concerned about my children,” Adams said, referring to Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist and avowed anti-Zionist. “[The] Free Palestine Movement was never about land. It was, and is, about the destruction and eradication of Jewish people,” he added. “If this were happening to the African American community, you would not be silent. So why are others silent now?”
Adams also met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog yesterday and is meeting today with a number of Israeli officials.
