Your Daily Phil: At GA, freed hostage shares harrowing escape attempt

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S NIRA DAYANIM AND JUDAH ARI GROSS

Just over one month into a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas — with all of the living and all but three of the slain hostages returned — the Jewish Federations of North America is marking its pivot from two years of crisis funding to a new kind of normality, at its General Assembly, which opened yesterday in Washington. “Today, in this room and across the Jewish People, we stand united at an inflection point,” JFNA’s board chair, Gary Torgow, announced at the opening plenary on Sunday evening.

This includes an end to the organization’s Israel Emergency Campaign, which raised $907.5 million and distributed more than $839.6 million to Israeli causes following the Oct. 7 terror attacks, in favor of a new “Rebuild Israel” initiative. “Our federations mounted the largest emergency campaign in Jewish history. We supported more than 500 NGOs throughout Israel. We advocated in city councils and state legislators, in the halls of Congress, and we protected our people from thousands of threats through LiveSecure and now our frontline effort, led by our terrific leader and my dear friend, Julie Platt, who is here today,” Torgow said, referring to his predecessor, who has continued to oversee the LiveSecure initiative that she helped create.

Nearly a year into a new administration, JFNA is also prioritizing Jewish day schools, buoyed by a new federal tax credit for private religious schools that was included in the latest budget bill. “Formal Jewish education has now been lifted to be one of the Jewish Federation of North America’s highest priorities,” said Torgow, who has long supported Jewish day schools in his hometown of Detroit. “Jewish Federations of North America’s public affairs committee, led by Jason Wuliger, has urged every state to opt into the new federal education tax credit, a step that can transform Jewish education accessibility nationwide.”

Initially, no national politicians were scheduled to speak, but Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) were added to the lineup for today. There are currently no Israeli officials speaking at this week’s gathering, unlike last year when Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed the gathering.

While the focus of this year’s General Assembly is on this pivot to a new set of priorities and circumstances, JFNA also invited four freed hostages — Noa Argamani, Avinatan Or, Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa-Dalal — to the event to share their experiences, reminding those in attendance of how we got here. More on this below.

The program then shifted to a distinctly North American lens, with a panel on antisemitism across the political spectrum, featuring CNN contributor Scott Jennings, a conservative, and longtime Democratic operative and diplomat Rahm Emanuel, which was moderated by Fox News host Jessica Tarlov. More on this below.

The opening plenary closed out with a panel consisting of former White House speechwriter and author Sarah Hurwitz, Israeli thought leader Micah Goodman, and vice president of Canada’s Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs Richard Marceau, who analyzed the impact of the last two years in America, Israel and Canada, respectively. “It’s becoming increasingly clear that the kind of content-less ‘bagel and lox Jewish mother joke’ identity that many American Jews have just doesn’t cut it anymore,” said Hurwitz. “When your Jewish identity is a big empty void with a few ethnic jokes rattling around in it, it will be filled by what is around you.”

