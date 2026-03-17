Your Daily Phil: As Passover approaches, war-affected Israelis turn to nonprofits for food aid

Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we cover the second day of the Jewish Funders Network conference. We report on the rise in requests for food assistance in Israel as the war against Iran and Hezbollah drags on, and on the Jewish Federations of North America’s fresh push for greater government funding for Jewish institutions’ growing security costs. We feature Andrés Spokoiny’s full address from this week’s Jewish Funders Network conference in San Diego and an opinion piece by David Picone, a former San Diego Fire Department battalion chief, highlighting the need for better infrastructure in Israel to support first responders and soldiers dealing with trauma. Also in this issue: Yehuda Kurtzer, Adi Shankman and Natalie Zadok.

What We’re Watching

The Israeli military is expanding its ground operations in southern Lebanon.

The Jewish Funders Network International Conference wraps up today in San Diego. More on this below. If you’re there, say hi to eJP’s Jay Deitcher!

In the wake of last week’s attack on Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Mich., a delegation of Jewish officials from the Detroit area, including Jewish Federations of North America Chair (and Detroit native) Gary Torgow, Jewish Federation of Detroit CEO Steve Ingber, Temple Israel Rabbi Jennifer Lader and Gary Sikorski, the Detroit federation’s security director, will be meeting with legislators.

The Anti-Defamation League’s Never is Now conference also concludes today. At this morning’s plenary, New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft will be awarded with the group’s Changemaker Award. The Carlyle Group’s David Rubenstein and author and former NFL player Emmanuel Acho are also slated to speak. At this afternoon’s closing session, Scott Galloway, Dan Senor, Pamela Nadell and Nancy and Bob Milgrim, the parents of slain Israeli Embassy staffer Sarah Milgrim, will address the gathering.

What You Should Know

It is customary for winners of the annual Genesis Prize, often referred to as the “Jewish Nobel,” to donate the $1 million award to causes they are passionate about. Past recipients have given their funds to combating antisemitism, assisting refugees, women’s rights and preserving the memory of Greek Holocaust victims. When Israeli actress Gal Gadot was announced as the 2026 Genesis Prize laureate in November, she promised to “dedicate this award to the organizations who will help Israel heal,” and now she will be able to double her impact.

Andrés Spokoiny, president and CEO of the Jewish Funders Network, told the attendees yesterday at the JFN International Conference morning plenary, that the Genesis Prize Foundation had partnered with JFN “to turn that gift into a catalyst for greater action” through a gift-matching program. By getting JFN members to invest an additional $1 million, Gadot’s initiative will invest “in the therapists, educators, social workers and community leaders helping Israeli society heal” in the wake of both the Oct. 7 terror attacks and the following two-plus years of war, including the current conflict with Iran and its Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher from the gathering in San Diego.

It’s one of many topics, some fraught with emotion, that attendees were discussing on the second day of the California gathering, which was attended by over 600 funders and representatives from philanthropic foundations.

The opening plenary also featured Sigal Yaniv Feller, executive director of the Jewish Funders Network Israel, who trekked 31 hours from Israel — on three flights — to make it to the conference, discussing the results of a recent Edmond de Rothschild Foundation study of “the Young Pioneers” of Israel, which found that young Israeli adults were both severely affected by the past two-plus years of war and nevertheless determined to rebuild their country. “While they feel abandoned by the state, they believe in themselves,” Yaniv Feller said. “Maybe most importantly, 84% still see their personal and professional future being built within Israel” — a potential positive sign for a country increasingly concerned about emigration and a so-called “brain drain.”

The plenary then showcased three young leaders via Zoom who were spurred to action after the Oct. 7 attacks: Miriam Amedi, CEO of Forum for Reservists’ Wives; Maor Tsabari, a poet and the head of mental health rehabilitation at Brothers for Life; and Yonatan Shamriz, a social activist and founder of the “Kumu” (Awaken) movement that aims to develop leaders bottom-up. (The three were supposed to attend the conference in person but were unable to make the trip.)

The morning plenary ended with Spokoiny’s annual address, where he called on the Jewish community to make brave moves, and he gave the audience a list of five action items to focus on: reforming Israel, making affordable Jewish day schools, politicizing philanthropy, uniting antisemitism initiatives and finding meaning through adult learning. More on this below.

Over the past year, she said, funders have increasingly looked at what they were investing in and questioned if initiatives were repetitive. They are learning what wasn’t working and working together to find solutions. “There are no sacred cows,” Emily Kane Miller, founder and CEO of Ethos Giving, told eJP. “What we are seeing here are funders asking hard questions,” she said.

Read the full report here.

Live from JFN: This year, eJewishPhilanthropy is serving as the conference’s official media partner, creating a bespoke daily newsletter for attendees, alongside our normal coverage. (Sign up for it here.)