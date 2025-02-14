Your Daily Phil: As it grows, Yael Foundation looks to balance quality with quantity

Good Friday morning.

Ed. note: In honor of Presidents Day, the next Your Daily Phil will arrive on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent eJewishPhilanthropy and Jewish Insider stories, including: Stephen Bronfman, Michael Sonnenfeldt launch new Jewish Climate Trust with major philanthropic backers; 25 years after launching, the now-shuttered Joshua Venture still making waves through Jewish world; and Restitution project genealogists track down rightful heirs of Nazi-looted books. Print the latest edition here.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new $2.5 million donation to BBYO to teach teens about civic engagement and spotlight the Yael Foundation following its conference in Cyprus last week. We report on the rebranding of Hadassah Academic College to the Jerusalem Multidisciplinary College and examine how post-Oct. 7 antisemitism is affecting pediatric medicine. We feature an opinion piece by Seth Winberg, Ari Weiss and Donna Schwartz urging funders to support Jewish campus life as a positive formational experience; and one by Nicole Ellefson about the need to provide young children with space and resources to “wrestle” meaningfully with Torah. Also in this newsletter: Chavi Israel, Lisa Miara and Ronnie Shugar.

Shabbat shalom!

What We’re Watching

Hamas has indicated that it plans to release three hostages tomorrow — American-Israeli Sagui Dekel-Chen, Russian-Israeli Sasha Trufanov and Argentine-Israeli Yair Horn — as per the terms of last month’s cease-fire agreement, following threats made earlier this week to indefinitely delay the release of hostages.

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations begins its annual Israel mission in Jerusalem on Sunday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is slated to address the group on Sunday evening. Follow eJewishPhilanthropy’s coverage of the mission.

What You Should Know

BBYO has received a $2.5 million endowment gift from Sage Publishing founder Sara Miller McCune to establish The Miller Institute for Democracy, a new learning initiative to inspire teens toward civic engagement, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim reports from the youth movement’s International Convention in Denver.

McCune’s donation was inspired by her experience as BBYO’s 15th International N’siah (Hebrew for president), an experience that led her to switch her major from English literature to political science in college.

“Thinking and learning about democracy still fascinates me,” McCune said in a statement. “It is – to me – the key to a better world.”

“It was so important to us to have Sara’s name associated with this initiative, as she is an incredible role model for BBYO members,” Matthew Grossman, BBYO’s CEO, said. “She built Sage Publications into one of the world’s largest privately held academic publishers by focusing on the leadership and values she gained through BBYO. By establishing this endowment, she ensures others have this same opportunity.”

According to the youth group, The Miller Institute aims to combat the disillusionment teens might have as a result of the influence of social media, distrust in elected officials and a confusing media landscape, helping teens consider leadership roles in the public sector in their future careers.

The initiative will provide teens with access to leadership retreats, resources and hands-on learning as they explore topics surrounding the media’s role in democracy and democratic practices. The funding will specifically support the expansion of three BBYO initiatives: a youth press corps allowing teens to learn from media professionals and practice journalistic skills at the International Conference; a program to bring in speakers to discuss social issues including media and democracy; and one to hire experienced debate coaches to teach teens oratory skills in advance of BBYO’s annual global debate competition.