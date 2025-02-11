Your Daily Phil: Art of the merger deal in Boston’s cultural scene

Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new merger in Boston between the historic Vilna Shul and the Jewish Arts Collaborative, and on a new donation to support female religious soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces. We also examine how the USAID freeze will affect organizations in Israel and the West Bank. We feature an opinion piece by Melissa Balaban, Rachel Cort, Rabbi Rachel Nussbaum and Justin Rosen Smolen looking back at the development and impact of the Jewish Emergent Network, and one by Rabbi Joanna Samuels about the conflict facing progressive Jewish women today. Also in this newsletter: William Daroff, Shiri Fein-Grossman and Jason Isaacs.

What We’re Watching

The Jewish Federation of Detroit’s Women’s Philanthropy is hosting its Signature 2025 fundraising event tonight at the city’s Congregation Shaarey Zedek. Six-time Emmy- and Tony-nominee Tovah Feldshuh will be the keynote speaker.

The inauguration of Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund’s “Iron Swords Forest,” a memorial forest in honor of the victims and fallen soldiers from the Oct. 7 terror attacks and the Israel-Hamas war, which was supposed to take place this morning in the Western Negev has been postponed indefinitely. The delay is due to security concerns following Hamas’ announcement that it was halting the hostage-release deal.

M²: The Institute for Experiential Jewish Education and Kol HaOt have released a special Haggadah for the Tu B’Shvat seder that was “specially adapted and dedicated to raising awareness about the Israeli hostages being held in Gaza” ahead of the holiday, which falls on Thursday.

What You Should Know

For over 100 years, the Vilna Shul has stood nestled in Boston’s Beacon Hill — an outpost of Jewish immigrant history in one of the city’s most popular, most historic neighborhoods. While rooted in its Jewish cultural history, it’s also a building that has known change. Starting in the 1950s, when the Jewish community began to filter out of the neighborhood, the synagogue fell into a period of disuse, then disrepair. Restored by a Jewish community initiative in the 1990s, it now operates as a cultural center, honoring Boston’s Jewish immigrant history as a new generation walks through its doors for educational programs, entertainment, public art exhibits and historic tours.

In the latest chapter in an old building’s history, a merger between the Jewish Arts Collaborative and the Vilna Shul — alongside a planned multi-million- dollar capital renovation to transform the synagogue’s historic sanctuary space into a center for Jewish performing arts — aims to cement the redbrick synagogue as a one-stop shop for Jewish culture in Greater Boston, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim has learned.

“It’s not just that the Boston Jewish community rescued the Vilna Shul from being destroyed. They have rescued this story of the Jewish immigrant history of this community,” Laura Mandel, formerly JArts’ executive director, told eJP. “Now through our partnership, through the artists and the program vision that we are creating together, we’re really gonna be able to illuminate those stories.”

Following the merger, which was voted on in late January and announced this week, Mandel stepped into the role of managing director of program strategy and impact at The Vilna. Both the Vilna and JArts’ core programs will continue, and JArts’ three signature events — Hanukkah at the MFA, Be The Change at the Fenway and the Community Creative Fellowship powered by CJP — will be absorbed into the Vilna’s programming. There will be no layoffs from either organization in the process, Dalit Ballen Horn, The Vilna’s executive director, told eJP.

“JArts and Vilna combined are now what will be one of the largest mailing lists in the Greater Boston area for this kind of work,” Mandel told eJP.

According to Ballen Horn and Mandel, the decision to unite seemed obvious to the two organizations, which both operated on similar budgets for a similar target audience. By joining together, it was clear to both organizations that they could streamline their operations while also deepening their impact in the community.

“The Vilna and JArts are vibrant treasures of our community, and their coming together marks an exciting step forward in nurturing Jewish culture holistically,” Marc Baker, president and CEO of Combined Jewish Philanthropies, the city’s Jewish federation said in a statement.

According to Ballen Horn, the organizations also hope the merger stands as an example of the ways consolidating complementary organizations can create a broader impact within a community. “The goal is not to live in a world where you have so many options and so many people working separately, unwilling to consider combining that power to make something that’s more effective for the community,” she said.