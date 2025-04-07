Your Daily Phil: Are we spending too much money on combating antisemitism?

Good Monday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on yesterday evening’s World Zionist Congress election debate and on an interfaith Seder in Los Angeles. In the latest installment of “The 501(C) Suite,” eJewishPhilanthropy’s exclusive opinion column featuring insights from leading foundation executives, Barry Finestone questions how the Jewish community has been allocating its resources in response to antisemitism post-Oct. 7; and Jason Plotkin explores the benefits of a data analytics approach to tracking and nurturing synagogue growth as well as member (and even non-member) connectedness. Also in this newsletter: Andrés Spokoiny, Todd Golden and Ariel Bibas.

What We’re Watching

eJewishPhilanthropy will host the second of three World Zionist Congress election debates tonight at 6:30 p.m. tonight. Sign up here. More below on yesterday evening’s first debate.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Washington today, following an invitation from President Donald Trump late last week while Netanyahu was in Budapest, Hungary.

Operation Benjamin will be at Arlington National Cemetery today to replace the headstones of two Jewish soldiers who were killed in action in World War I.

The MEAD Summit is taking place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The University of Florida, coached by Todd Golden, and University of Houston will face off tonight in the NCAA championship game.

What You Should Know

Seven slates running in the World Zionist Congress elections squared off yesterday evening in the first of three debates being held this week by eJewishPhilanthropy. Though the randomly selected slates came from a wide range of backgrounds and political affiliations, the need to combat antisemitism, encourage more American Jews to participate in the World Zionist Congress and the need for greater transparency in the bureaucracies and budget process of the World Zionist Organization and other so-called “National Institutions” emerged as common themes among the slates.

Last night’s debate featured: Ran Fuchs representing Kol Israel; Ari Hoffman for Israel365 Action; Shabbos Kestenbaum for Aish Ha’Am; Rabbi Hillel Skolnik for Mercaz USA; Daphne Lazar Price for Dorshei Torah v’Tzion; Irena Zolotova for American Forum for Israel; and Dr. Jeremy Levin for AID Coalition. Rachel Kohn, eJP’s opinion editor, moderated the debate.

Asked how the World Zionist Congress can improve ties with American Jewry, AID Coalition and Dorshei Torah v’Tzion offered concrete policy proposals — creating fora for American Jews to participate in the budgetary process alongside Israelis and supporting programs for American rabbinical students to visit Israel and Israeli leaders to visit America, respectively — while other slates focused more on general goals. Throughout the debate, Levin highlighted the AID Coalition candidates’ management and business experience, which he said made them uniquely qualified to make an impact at the WZO and promote pluralism and Israel-Diaspora ties.

Early on in the 90-minute debate, Kestenbaum for Aish Ha’Am stressed the need for young voices in the World Zionist Congress, a position that was embraced and reiterated by many of the other slates. This line of argument set Aish apart from the other slates in Sunday’s event but may not have had the same impact if — for instance — Am Yisrael Chai, another youth-focused party, had participated in last night’s debate.

Zolotova, whose slate is mainly supported by Russian-speaking American Jews, said such population-specific slates were still necessary to ensure that those communities were adequately represented.

“Russian-speaking Jewry comprises a very significant portion of Jews in America,” she said. “And one of our successes that we’ve had in the past Congress, in which I was a delegate — and hopefully this time — is to develop programs that bring those people into the fold. We’re always open to working with other organizations… but I think it’s important to have that specific voice that addresses the needs of our community.”

For the Modern Orthodox slate of Dorshei Torah v’Tzion, Lazar Price similarly stressed the unique qualities of the community that it represents, which she said made it well-suited to serve as a bridge between the Orthodox parties in the World Zionist Congress and the progressive ones.

Israel365 Action, a slate that is strongly aligned with evangelical Christians, was singularly focused on Israeli annexation of the West Bank, also known as Judea and Samaria. When asked how the slate would make the “broad diversity of American Jewry” feel engaged with Israel while advancing a contentious issue like West Bank annexation, Hoffman sidestepped the question by saying that engagement and inclusion would only be possible once there was security. He did not, however, explain how annexing the West Bank would necessarily provide this security.

Skolnik, speaking for Mercaz USA, which previously supported a two-state solution, said the slate had moved away from this position. “The Conservative movement is a big tent. When I get up to speak at shul on a Shabbat morning, I recognize the fact that I talk to people who have varying opinions. There are some people who would like to see a two-state solution created tomorrow. And there are some people who believe that the idea is so far gone that it can never be brought back to the table,” he said.

Tonight’s debate will feature: Rabbi Josh Weinberg representing Vote Reform; Roei Eisenberg for ANU; Liz Berney for ZOA Coalition; Rabbi David Gedzelman for The Jewish Future; Daniel A. Kaskel for Herut Zionists; and Rabbi Aryeh Katzin for Beyachad. Register here.

Recordings of all of the debates will be posted online later this week.