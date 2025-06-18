Your Daily Phil: Another kind of Birthright: A luxe exodus trip

What You Should Know

The Jewish Agency for Israel launched a new emergency fund on Tuesday to provide immediate financial assistance to victims of Iranian missile attacks, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judith Sudilovsky.

Dubbed the Rising Lion Emergency Fund, it has raised $10 million from private donors and federations as of Wednesday, with the aim of raising $20 million, said JAFI’s chief development officer, Danyelle Neuman. The fund was created in partnership with Jewish Federations of North America and Keren Hayesod.

The new fund is based on the model of JAFI’s existing Fund for Victims of Terror, which was founded after the start of the Second Lebanon War and has provided immediate financial assistance to victims of terror. Neuman noted that because the mandate of the Fund for Victims of Terror is to respond to acts of terrorism — and not to acts of war — a new mechanism had to be created for the current situation.

The emergency grants will provide immediate financial assistance to bereaved families who have lost family members in the bombing attacks; people who have sustained moderate to severe injuries and were hospitalized for more than 48 hours as a result of direct hits and families whose homes were declared uninhabitable by authorities due to the missile damage. Each eligible family will receive an emergency grant of NIS 4,000 ($1,143) transferred directly to their bank account shortly after verification by the relevant authorities. JAFI also strives to have members personally visit every family receiving assistance.

“Together with big organizations like JFNA and Keren Hayesod we have the know-how and the ability to pivot quickly and to really implement the [Jewish] global mutual responsibility,” Mark Wilf, JAFI’s chairman of the Board of Governors, told eJP. “That is what it is about: to assist those who are obviously suffering the impact of the war and to galvanize Jewish communities around the world who want to help. There’s been a tremendous outpouring of a desire to help and of feeling the responsibility.”

The new fund was initiated following an emergency briefing that was convened by JAFI on June 15, in which Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog, JAFI chairman of the executive, addressed leaders from 60 global Jewish communities. In a statement, Almog noted that the new fund was also meant to express “mutual care” and support national resilience.

Responding to requests by municipalities, the fund support package will include resilience workshops, group intervention programs and individual assistance. Neuman noted that the Iranian barrages have mainly been targeting the center and north of the country, areas that are not used to living under constant missile threat — unlike communities in the Gaza border area — and are therefore experiencing a new kind of trauma.

“All we want to do is transfer funds directly into people’s bank accounts to allow them to have a moment to breathe,” Neuman said. “You’re talking about people who don’t even have toothpaste anymore. So if we can do something little [to help], we want to. We understand that 4,000 shekels isn’t going to rebuild anyone’s house and it’s not meant to. It’s really simply something symbolic that we can do.”

Read the full report here.