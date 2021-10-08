Your Daily Phil: Anne Lanski on Israel education beyond ‘mifgash’ + Jewish groups prep for Massachusetts ethnic studies push

Bay State DEbate

Massachusetts Jewish groups raise concerns about state ethnic studies bill

Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

After a prolonged and contentious debate over ethnic studies education in California, Massachusetts is taking steps to introduce its own legislation, raising concerns among Jewish community leaders over how such a curriculum will be created and eventually implemented, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.

What it says: The bill, known as S.365, would create a Commission for Anti-Racism and Equity in Education that would be tasked with prioritizing equity in teaching certification, developing curricula “with a social justice perspective” and ensuring that “ethnic studies, racial justice, decolonizing history, and unlearning racism is taught at all grade levels,” according to the text of the bill. A spokesperson for the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Jason Lewis, declined to comment.

Following the playbook: “It’s a bill that is touching on racial justice, something that we all view as a priority, [but it] provides very little guidance on how our schools are going to achieve that,” Rob Leikind, director of the American Jewish Committee’s New England office, told JI. “It’s not a lot to go on, but language that is used in the bill is straight out of the critical ethnic studies playbook, so it leads to a concern that we may be duplicating the experience that existed in California.”

Golden State strategy: The Massachusetts legislation comes on the heels of a lengthy legislative and pedagogical debate in California around a bill that would mandate the teaching of ethnic studies in Golden State schools. The bill — which passed the legislature and is currently awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature — sparked controversy in the state’s Jewish community when early drafts of a proposed ethnic studies curriculum did not teach about antisemitism and included praise of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.

Loudest voices: The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston would get a seat on the commission, along with a mix of grassroots organizations and more entrenched advocacy groups like the ACLU and the NAACP. The concern of JCRC and its partners is not that they are being left out, but that the process — with no clear oversight provisions — could lead to a curriculum that is more controversial than it is constructive, with the most extreme ideological voices winning out like they did at first in California. JCRC, like AJC, submitted public testimony expressing concerns about the bill.

Read the full story here.

LIVESECURE

A Jewish ‘security mom’ leads the way to secure her community

eJP

“Last month, we commemorated the 20th anniversary of the horrific 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States, an event that transformed the way our communities think about security. But for me, the incident that changed the way I think about security happened two years prior,” writes Julie Platt, national campaign chair for The Jewish Federations of North America, and the chair of the LiveSecure initiative, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Security mom: “It was around lunchtime when I heard the news that a shooter with a semi-automatic weapon opened fire on the North Valley Jewish Community Center [in Granada Hills, Calif.], not a half-hour drive from where I was. The shooter, who murdered one person and injured five more, including three children, said it was ‘a wake-up call for Americans to kill Jews.’ That’s when I started calling myself a ‘security mom,’ a mother who refuses to let her kids live in fear, refuses to allow her community to be vulnerable to attack.”

Communal guidance: “With the leadership of Jewish federations, security moms – and others – have been making a difference, creating a security network to keep our communities safe. To date, 45 federations have launched community security initiatives, and are investing nearly $30 million per year in the security of their communal infrastructure. Together we’ve advocated for government resources to help us secure our institutions, and partnered with the Secure Community Network to provide best practices and guidance for Jewish communities across the continent.”

Read the full piece here.

FORMS SPEAK VOLUMES

Question your questions: Building better forms for community building

iStock

“Every single meaningful Jewish experience begins with a form. Whether you had to sign up, apply, register or enroll, you likely filled out a form (hopefully online) as a first step to participation. Forms matter! As professionals, they’re our way of collecting essential information and documentation before embarking on programming that has major logistic (and sometimes legal) requirements,” write Caroline Dorn, managing director at Real Time Strategy Group, and Jill Goldstein Smith, senior program manager at Foundation for Jewish Camp, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Frustration: “Have you ever tried to purchase something on a website that was so frustrating to use that you decided just to buy it elsewhere, or not at all? That feeling of intense frustration is one that all of us have known, and that we want to avoid our own customers experiencing. When folks register for our programs, the sign-up process should feel exactly the way we want the actual program to feel: welcoming, exciting, streamlined and clear.”

Reflects on you: “How your customers experience your form is how they experience your community. If your form is cumbersome and repetitive, so are you. If your form is exclusive to households who don’t fit a two-opposite-gender-parents-plus-children family structure, so are you. If your form is unclear about what you want your participants to do, write or bring, you are communicating that you are disorganized and inconsistent.”

Read the full piece here.