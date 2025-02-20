Your Daily Phil: Anguish as bodies of 4 hostages, including Bibas children, return to Israel

Good Thursday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the release this morning of the remains of Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas and Oded Lifshitz and on an unconventional funding model being used by an Israeli nonprofit to improve academic performance in the Bedouin Israeli community. We feature an opinion piece by Mark Shpall about equipping the next generation of Jews with Jewish knowledge and courage, and one by David Matlow about his experience on a recent “mifgash” trip through The iCenter. Also in this newsletter: Leeor Ofer, Michael Wise and Marian Turski.

What We’re Watching

The International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Women Emissaries kicks off today in Brooklyn, N.Y. Some 4,000 attendees will travel to the Ohel, the grave of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the Lubavitcher Rebbe, in Queens today.

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organization’s annual mission to Israel concludes today, with sessions focusing on Israel’s diplomacy and economy.

What You Should Know

The last vestiges of hope that Shiri Bibas and her young, redheaded sons, 5-year-old Ariel and 1-year-old Kfir, would return to Israel alive after they were kidnapped from their home on Kibbutz Nir Oz by terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023, were dashed this morning as the Hamas terror group handed over their remains to the Red Cross, along with those of 85-year-old journalist and peace activist Oded Lifshitz. Shiri’s husband, Yarden, was returned to Israel on Feb. 1 as part of the hostage-release deal, having been reportedly tormented by Hamas about the fate of his family while in captivity. Read more about the release below.

The tragedy of the Bibas family has gripped the hearts of people around the world for any number of reasons: the innocence of Ariel and Kfir; the relatability of a young, affable family; their red hair; or their love of Batman — as seen in one of the most commonly used images of the family, piled on top of one another wearing pajamas featuring the symbol of the caped crusader.

In a poignant essay this morning reflecting on the tragedy, eJewishPhilanthropy opinion editor Rachel Kohn writes: A trait that possibly makes me a good journalist but a dubious human being is my natural tendency to compartmentalize. So I’ve been editing op-eds and choosing photos and fact-checking and proofreading while, with rare exceptions, averting my heart’s gaze. I have a 4-month-old baby at home, and to contemplate the experiences of Shiri Bibas or, even moreso, her little baby, is a third rail to my mind. Don’t touch it.



But in the course of my scrolling last night, an image arrested my attention. Posted on Facebook by the Israeli media outlet Kan, it was a cartoon illustration by Israeli artist Adva Sanot of Batman, sitting doubled over on a tree stump while three orange stars shine above him in the dark night sky. Of course they would get me with Batman.

I can’t tell you with certainty why Ariel Bibas loved Batman, but I know what drew me to the character and his story as a child: His pursuit of justice. His defense of the vulnerable. His spirit of vengeance, a mission of tikkun olam borne from trauma. His engagement in the struggle between good and evil, darkness and light, not just in the world but also within himself. And of course his humor (keep in mind that, in the 90s, the dark, quippy Batman of “Batman: The Animated Series” reigned supreme).

Batman arms himself with an amazing arsenal of gadgets and vehicles and turns situations around on the strength of his quick wits and compelling words. His physical prowess and martial arts skills are the product of hard work and years of study conducted with determination and humility. He is, in short, a self-made superhero; and a self-made superhero is, to a child, something any of us could become.

Remembering that feeling opened the pathway in my heart to Ariel Bibas — because, knowing that he loved Batman, I can’t believe that at some point in his captivity Ariel didn’t fantasize about Batman coming to save him.

I can viscerally connect with a child who loved Batman, escaping into the world of his imagination to cope with the stress and horror of his reality and imagining fighting alongside the Caped Crusader to rescue himself and his family. POW! CRACK! KA-BOOM!-ing their way to freedom and back home. Different moves, different dialogue, moments of peril and ultimately triumph, over and over again. Because it is what the child in me would have done.

It may sound perverse, but I hope that Ariel believed he was coming home until the very end. I hope there wasn’t an opportunity for the realization to sink into that small but fierce heart that no Batman, no heroes, were going to save his baby brother. No one was going to save his mom. No one was going to save him.

Because the thought of that moment of loss, the feelings of despair and terror that he might have experienced, shatters my heart to the point of obliteration — I feel it, like breaking glass falling, a thousand shards falling like tears. And the child in me reaches out to save another, to grasp his hand, to at the very least hold his gaze with love at the end. But it’s too late.