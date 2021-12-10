Your Daily Phil: Angelique Power on trust-based philanthropy + Creating ‘enclaves’ in Jewish spaces

THE ASK

Angelique Power and the power of trust in philanthropy

Robert Guzman

MacKenzie Scott has garnered a name for herself as someone who has given away more than $8 billion in unrestricted gifts over the last two years, ascribing to the concept of trust-based philanthropy, which centers on multiyear, unrestricted funding. Scott’s methods of giving have made waves in the philanthropic community. “Because of this act of trusting organizations to know what’s right for themselves, she’s become a trusted philanthropist,” Angelique Power, the new president and CEO of the Detroit-based Skillman Foundation, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Melissa Weiss this week. This fall, Power moved from Chicago, where she led the Field Foundation, to join the Skillman Foundation, which works with children in Michigan through a range of programming and initiatives to position them for educational and professional success.

MW: The Jewish community has started to see the benefits of unrestricted, long-term grants. MacKenzie Scott’s gifts are a great example of that. But there’s this kind of trust-based philanthropy that we see now. Do you think it’s having an impact?

AP: Absolutely. I unequivocally believe that trust is the main variable that leads to impact in anything in terms of if a business will be successful, if a marriage will be successful, if children will be able to learn in schools. It’s really the glue to make sure that everything that we’re pursuing works. What’s complicated about philanthropy is that money and power are often synonymous. And so while the sector is directed at helping, being the arbiter of how capital moves makes you — in some ways, it jeopardizes trust, just in that act right there. It creates this uneven scenario where people are coming to you asking for funding… You are not the expert on what an issue needs to be solved, what metrics need to be put on an issue. The experts are the people that are most proximate every day, working overtime to solve the issues. They should be the ones to determine how they use the money, what impact looks like, if it’s even measurable.

MW: I’m curious to see, in a post-COVID world, if that becomes more of the norm.

AP: It’s a big question. Grantmaking practices changed during COVID. Foundations pooled funds. They didn’t make it about their process, they removed process. Foundations are just one part of philanthropy. Nonprofits are philanthropists, like the mutual aid networks that popped up overnight, where nonprofits that might be working on community organizing would suddenly raise a million dollars and send it right back out the door. They could easily find people who needed cash and food and their bills paid and [be] driven places. And so in order for foundations to not fall back on old practices, I actually think we need to study how nonprofits reacted during COVID.

MW: Your mother is white and your father is African American. What was it like growing up in a community where multiracial families were less common than they are today?

AP: Hyde Park, on the South Side of Chicago, is a predominantly Black and Jewish community, which is really wild… So I don’t have a sad biracial story. Because I always say, like, ‘If you’re going to be Black and Jewish, you should grow up in Hyde Park. That’s kind of what we do.’ And there are a lot of actual biracial families that were white and Asian, or Black and Asian or Black and Latinx. So it was when I left Hyde Park, that I realized how unique my upbringing was. And I feel like I grew up with kind of a passport into different cultures, and ways of being that I carry with me to this day.

