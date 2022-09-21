Your Daily Phil: An update on CCAR ethics + Foxman’s fears on synagogue security

Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s Your Daily Phil, we talk to the CCAR’s Rabbi Hara Person on an apology regarding ethics complaints from the Reform rabbinical association and feature op-eds from Abe Foxman on synagogue security and HUC-JIR’s Steven Windmueller on the themes of Rosh Hashanah. Also in this newsletter: Michael L. Stern, Beatrice Weber and William and Dana Starling. We’ll start off with a dispatch from last night’s FIDF gala in New York City.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid got a break from campaigning at home and diplomacy abroad as he addressed the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces Gala in New York City last night.

Lapid arrived at the gala hours after landing in New York for his first United Nations General Assembly as Israel’s leader. On the first day of the trip, he met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II as well as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — the first meeting between the two countries’ leaders in 14 years.

Lapid will address the U.N. on Thursday, a chance for him to represent Israel on the world stage just weeks before he stands for an election whose outcome remains anything but certain. His Yesh Atid party is running second to former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud, but the parliamentary blocs supporting the two men appear to be evenly split ahead of the Nov. 1 vote.

The prime minister spoke to a friendly audience, offering traditional messages about Israel’s military abilities, democracy and defense of global Jewry. He opened his speech with the story of his grandfather’s murder in the Holocaust, and closed with a paean to the importance of bipartisan support for Israel in Congress — name-checking both of the past two presidents.

“[The United States] stood by our side when President Trump signed the Abraham Accords and when President Biden signed the Jerusalem Declaration,” he said, referring, respectively, to the 2020 normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab countries, and the 2022 document affirming the key principles undergirding the U.S.-Israel alliance. “This bipartisan friendship is one of the cornerstones of Israel’s security. It is touching and, most importantly, it cannot be taken for granted.”

The gala hosted Israel’s top diplomatic brass in North America: Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan, Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog, Ambassador to Canada Ronen Hoffman and New York Consul General Asaf Zamir. The gala honored Peter Weintraub, FIDF’s outgoing national chairman, who did not announce a total amount raised at the event, but called on large donors to stand up, state their names and pledge (mostly) large donations, which ranged from $50 to $100,000.

There was a moment of confusion during the mega-donor roll-call, when one donor announced that he would be giving “chai elef,”or $18,000, in honor of Weintraub and his wife, Ellen. “Wait, chai for me and chai for Ellen, or chaitogether?” Weintraub responded. It was the latter: $36,000 in total.