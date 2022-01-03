Your Daily Phil: An interfaith experience in the UAE + Digital trends for the new year

Good Monday morning!

Adina Lichtman spoke to CBS New York about her organization, Knock Knock Give A Sock, which hands out socks to the homeless in New York. Lichtman founded the group in college after learning that socks were the most requested — and least donated — item at shelters.

Since founding the nonprofit, she has gone on to write two children’s books on the need for socks. “Knock Knock Give A Sock is an organization that focuses on humanizing homelessness, one sock at a time,” Lichtman told CBS.

Last month, a few hundred people in Israel ventured deep into the Negev Desert to witness the “Burning Bush” phenomenon, an annual occurrence on the winter solstice when sunlight reflects off the side of a cave on Mount Karkom in a pattern of flickering light.

The yearly observation, first rediscovered (as evidenced by the thousands of surrounding ancient rock art and engravings) in 2003, has bolstered claims that Mount Karkom is the site of the Biblical Mount Sinai.

JQY (Jewish Queer Youth), a nonprofit that supports and empowers LGBTQ youth from Orthodox and Sephardic/Mizrahi homes, received a $1 million donation from Toronto-based real estate developer Paul Austin, CEO of the Salpam Group, and his partner, Dalip Girdhar, that will enable the organization to expand its outreach.

JQY Executive Director Rachel Fried told eJewishPhilanthropy the organization’s expansion plans include locations in Boca Raton and Miami, Fla.; Bergen County/Teaneck, N.J.; Baltimore and Silver Spring, Md.; and West Rogers Park and Skokie, Ill.

Fried added, “I was surprised by how much this news [of the $1 million donation] impacted our teens. On the day of our announcement, we had our weekly Fireside Chat virtual event and had double the amount of participants show up with incredible enthusiasm, asking questions and sharing all their thoughts and ideas for how to use the funds.”