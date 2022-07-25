Your Daily Phil: An esports fundraiser for teens + Doubling down on day school investment

Good Monday morning!

Yesterday saw a somewhat unusual Jewish fundraiser: While the event raised money on behalf of a popular cause — aid to Ukraine — it was held entirely via a 12-hour livestream; guests included an Israeli who streams a feed of himself playing esports, in addition to an Olympic gold medalist; and the dollar goal was small: just $1,200.

The reason for the modest number and unorthodox roster is that the fundraiser’s target audience was Jews ages 12 to 18. Called a “TzedakaThon,” the event was put on by Lost Tribe, a Jewish group that aims to engage teens through esports, social media and other virtual spaces. The goal of the fundraiser was to teach about the Jewish value of charity and create a culture of giving.

“I don’t want to say it’s not a big number, because on one hand, it’s a huge number when you’re talking about kids [who] aren’t engaged in the community,” said Lenny Silberman, Lost Tribe’s founder and CEO. “You know, it’s a dollar here, it’s $5 there, it’s $10, whatever it should be. It adds up. Changing culture takes time.”

Lost Tribe has engaged more than 61,000 teens since it launched in February 2018. Silberman said his primary goal is to engage the large percentage of Jewish Gen-Zers who have stepped away from Jewish life after their b’nai mitzvah. The organization went all-virtual when COVID-19 hit, and now has nearly 24,000 followers on TikTok. Six hundred teens log into its Discord channel every day.

The group connects Jewish teens on various social media platforms, including Twitch and Discord, which are both popular with gamers. It also offers Jewish education through experiences on the popular game Minecraft, and hosts regular events on Jewish holidays.

The TzedakaThon ran yesterday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. EDT, raising money for Ukraine relief via the Jewish National Fund. Its headliners included Jewish TikTok comedians Kyle Gordon and Eitan Levine, as well as Snacksss — an Israeli gamer with an average of 10,000 views per stream — who played “FIFA 22”, a soccer video game.

Attendees tuned in to hear from four-time Olympic gold-medal swimmer Lenny Krayzelburg, who came from Ukraine to the U.S. when he was 8, and watched a challah-making demo by Challah Back Girls, four sisters who bake and sell challah to raise money for racial justice.

Participants also had opportunities to win devices such as an Xbox, PS5, Oculus or Nintendo Switch, along with other prizes.

