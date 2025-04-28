Your Daily Phil: AJC, Shoah Foundation partner to document contemporary antisemitism

Good Monday morning.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a memorial ceremony for North Americans in Israel who have been killed in war or terror attacks and on a new partnership between the USC Shoah Foundation and American Jewish Committee to collect testimonies of contemporary antisemitism.

The American Jewish Committee’s Global Forum continues today. John Spencer, Ellie Cohanim and Bill Kristol will all speak on the main stage.

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum is hosting an event tonight at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan featuring former Israeli hostage Noa Argamani as well as the relatives of slain hostages Omer Neutra, Itay Chen and Shiri Bibas.

The first North American Jews to die defending the Zionist idea were Jacob Tucker and William Scharff. They were veterans of the Jewish Battalions in World War I, who stayed in then-Palestine to help protect settlements in the north that were under threat amid rising tensions as the British, French and local Arab tribes vied for control of the area. Tucker and Scharff were killed in the Battle of Tel Hai on March 1, 1920. From their deaths to Oct. 6, 2023, 360 North Americans in Israel were killed in battle or in terror attacks, their names inscribed in a memorial outside of Jerusalem, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

“Since then, with immense sorrow, 85 people have been added, including eight from this past year,” said David Solomon, CEO of the Association of American and Canadians in Israel, which maintains the memorial wall, along with Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund, at the annual ceremony for fallen North Americans last night.

The eight added this year, some of whom were killed in the past year and some who were only found this year to have been killed, are: Regev Amar, Yona Bezalel Brief, Yaron Eliezer Chitiz, Netta Epstein, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Nadav Elchanan Knoller, Omer Neutra and Eliyahu Moshe Zimbalist.

Solomon noted that North American immigrants — unlike other immigrants — are generally not fleeing anything when they move to Israel, but rather they come out of ideology and idealism. “These olim made aliyah… not because they were living under despotic regimes but because Israel is the homeland of the Jewish people. They came to Israel to build a Jewish and democratic homeland that would work with the nations of the world for the betterment of the Jewish people and the entire world,” he said.

The ceremony, which is held a few days before Yom HaZikaron, Israel’s Memorial Day, was attended by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, Canadian Ambassador to Israel Leslie Scanlon, along with leaders from the World Zionist Organization, KKL-JNF and other organizations, as well as family members of fallen soldiers and terror attack victims.

“Today, we recognize eight individuals who are being added to the memorial wall,” Huckabee said in his address. “I’ll simply say today that while I cherish the opportunity to be here acknowledging and honoring those eight, I pray that this time next year that the ambassador from Canada and I can come with a different reason and purpose, that we come to celebrate that there are no new names to be added to the wall.”

David Lubin, the father of Rose Lubin — a U.S.-born soldier in the Border Police who was killed in the line of duty in November 2023 — described his daughter as a contradiction and an inspiration.

“She was able to live her life being [two different things] at the same time. She was the girl with pink hair wearing spandex who was shomer Shabbat. She was the varsity wrestler on the boys wrestling team and was on the varsity cheerleading team,” Lubin said.

“While off duty, on Oct. 7, she was at her home, Kibbutz Saad, when it was attacked by Hamas… She immediately volunteered even after being warned that she may not survive the day. She did not hesitate, and she spent 12 hours guarding the gates, [directing] helicopters and bringing people to safety,” he said.

“A month later, on Nov. 6, while on duty [in Jerusalem’s Old City], Rose was attacked by a 16-year-old terrorist and died from wounds she sustained from the attack. This was and will continue to be the most painful day for our family. We will never be the same. But not being the same is not always a bad thing. Rose’s life and death have opened our eyes and the world to who she was and what she stood for… Rose believed and lived her life unifying people, and now, even in her death, she still continues to unify people,” Lubin said. “Rose has inspired people around the world to write music, plant gardens, donate classrooms, do mitzvahs, give tzedakah, pray, love Israel, connect with her spirituality, donate Torahs, donate scholarships, donate ambulances and even name babies after her.”

Though the AACI ceremony is the only one to specifically honor North American fallen soldiers and victims of terror, others this week will mark the contributions of fallen foreign-born Israelis and — for the first time — the Diaspora Jews who were targeted for being Jews in terror attacks abroad.

The latter initiative, which added victims of antisemitic attacks abroad to Israel’s Yom HaZikaron commemorations, was introduced by the Ruderman Family Foundation in 2023 and was approved by Israel’s government last May. The initiative, dubbed “Remembering Together,” is backed by the Israeli government and the World Zionist Organization.