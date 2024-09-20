Your Daily Phil: After hiatus, ROI Summit returns to Jerusalem in ‘shadow of Oct. 7’
Good Friday morning.
In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a California initiative to outfit foster children with everything they need for college. We mark the upcoming 20th anniversary of the Charles Bronfman Prize with an excerpt from a wide-ranging conversation between Charles Bronfman and Rabbi Sharon Brous, and feature an opinion piece by Jesse Goldberg with a message for Jewish teens and the leaders who work with them. Also in this newsletter: Mark Podwal, Dana Kresel and Regev Ortal. We'll start with the return of the ROI Community's signature gathering in Jerusalem this week.
Schusterman Family Philanthropies launched its ROI Summit in Jerusalem this week with dozens of participants from around the world — roughly three-quarters of them new members and the rest returning participants — with a focus on rebuilding Israeli society, combating antisemitism and improving Israel-Diaspora ties, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
The ROI Summit, which has been running for 18 years and counts some 1,700 people in its active alumni network, was historically an annual gathering, with some 150 participants attending each year. After an interruption during the COVID-19 pandemic, the summit returned as normal in 2022. A summit with only existing members, no new ones, was planned in December, but the event was ultimately called off due to the Israel-Hamas war.
The summit, which launched on Sunday, is “taking place in the shadow of Oct. 7, and the effects of the war and rising antisemitism are prominent themes of the gathering,” organizers told eJP.
The five-day event is also being held after Schusterman Family Philanthropies shifted its U.S. operations to focus solely on grantmaking, cutting its Reality program and leadership fellowship. That pivot also included scaling back the ROI Summit and directing it toward Israel-related initiatives and efforts related to combating antisemitism and anti-Zionism, the organization’s co-president, Lisa Eisen, told eJP earlier this year.
As such, the focus areas for this year’s gathering include: contemporary Israel challenges; resilient and safe Israeli society; and combating antisemitism and building bridges to Israel.
The theme of the event is “Beyond the Horizon.” Much of Schusterman Family Philanthropies’ top leadership will attend the gathering, including Stacy Schusterman, the chair of the foundation; Lynn Schusterman, the founder and chair emerita; Ohad Reifen, the CEO of Schusterman Family Philanthropies – Israel; and Eisen.
“As Israel and Jewish communities around the world navigate this time of war, rising antisemitism and significant political, cultural, societal and technological changes, the horizon represents our ability to see through the storm, find direction and prepare for the promise of a better future,” organizers said.
HELPING HANDS
For kids transitioning from foster care to college life, Dec My Dorm helps make their new space home
Incoming freshmen and their families generally undertake the ritual of preparing for the transition to dorm life with massive shopping sprees and online orders to buy just the right supplies. Jill Frankel started Dec My Dorm, which supports college-bound youth aging out of the California foster system by providing essential items for their dorm rooms, because not everyone has access to those resources, she told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judith Sudilovsky.
A needed support: A program manager at Los Angeles County’s Department of Children and Family Services’ Independent Living Program and member of Los Angeles’ Wilshire Boulevard Temple, Frankel spearheaded the Dec My Dorm as a volunteer project six years ago after hearing a former foster child, now a graduate student at UCLA, speak about her experience on her first day at college, arriving alone from her group home with all her belongings in a trash bag. “It got my little brain going that this is not OK. I had never thought about it,” Frankel told eJP. In addition to lacking financial resources, young people who have been in foster care all their lives — shuttled from group home to family home where everything has always been set up for them — have no awareness of what is initially needed to set up a dorm room, she noted.
Off to a strong start: The first year, Frankel started a wish list of basic essentials including towels, bedding and mattress pads for college-bound foster children on her Amazon account and shared it with friends and acquaintances. Her “little Amazon list” then morphed into a shopping spree for 21 college-bound foster children on a budget of $500 per person from an initial donation from a Jewish businesswoman who has asked to remain anonymous. It has since blossomed into a more extensive list that includes all the dorm essentials and then some for 120 to 130 youth every year.
COMMUNITY CONCERNS
‘Give a damn. Truly care about what matters to you’:
“I was raised to give to the society in which we live. My parents made sure that all of us were instilled with that mindset,” philanthropist Charles Bronfman, 93, tells Rabbi Sharon Brous, founding and senior rabbi of IKAR, in a conversation shared with eJewishPhilanthropy to mark the upcoming 20th anniversary of his eponymous Prize. “A lot of people wonder why I’m so involved with philanthropy. Frankly, I have never thought about it as that. I call it a part of being a citizen.”
On his children creating the Prize as a birthday present: “I almost fell over. I had not expected any such thing. It turned out to be the best gift I ever had in my life and one that I treasure incredibly. Every time there’s a new laureate, and I get asked to present The Prize to them, I’m almost in tears.”
On the laureates: “Initially the one question I had was how the heck can you have somebody under 50 receive a prize? I thought, who’s really done anything by 50? I found out that people have done incredible things. And if somebody is good enough to do some humanitarian work by that age, they’re going to keep on going up and up.”
On his message and legacy: “First off and foremost, what I would say to younger people is this: Give a damn. Truly care about what matters to you. Don’t go through life just saying, ‘OK,’ because that’s not very fulfilling. As for me, I too plan to keep going and keep caring. Do I think that there are more things to do? Yes. I like to be involved in those things that matter to me. And I guess, like most of us, my legacy is, as said by our sages, l’dor v dor, from generation to generation. My children are all good Jews and proud of who they are. That’s my real legacy.”
JEWISH LEADERSHIP PIPELINE
Embracing our Jewish identity
“As a CTeen leader from Skokie, Ill., I’ve always been proud of my Jewish heritage; yet recent experiences have transformed that pride into a profound understanding of our collective resilience and the urgent need for unity,” writes 16-year-old Jesse Goldberg in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy following his participation in a CTeen Heritage Quest trip to Poland and Israel.
A lesson from Auschwitz: “[I]n the death camps, all Jews were the same in the eyes of the Nazis. This stark reality — that they didn’t care about denominations or levels of observance — drove home a crucial point: neither should we. The divisions we create among ourselves pale in comparison to the unity forced upon us by our adversaries… To my fellow Jewish leaders, especially those in youth organizations: We must stop dividing ourselves. Many groups often cater to specific circles, inadvertently leaving others out. That’s not true to the essence of Judaism. Open your arms wider. Our strength lies in our unity, in our ability to come together despite our differences.”
Our response to hate: “To every Jewish teen out there: Wear your identity proudly. As a former public school student, I’ve faced antisemitism. It’s more than just ‘annoying’ — it’s a dangerous echo of the same hatred that fueled the Nazis and drives Hamas today. Our response to this hatred must be unwavering pride, unbreakable unity and undeniable strength.”
A vision for the future: “The Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center in Skokie says it best: ‘Remember the past, transform the future.’ A future where every Jew feels at home. Where our differences don’t divide us but enrich us. Where we stand together, proud and unafraid, in the face of any challenge. That’s the lesson I learned in the somber fields of Poland and the sun-drenched streets of Israel. That’s the future we must build.”
Worthy Reads
Between Two Worlds: On Ynet, Israeli surgeon Dr. Yaron Rudnitzky details his experience since Oct. 7 pivoting between the battlefields of Gaza and his operating room at Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba. “On Oct. 7, Rudnitzky was on trauma duty at the hospital. ‘The residents contacted me about a severe gunshot wound requiring urgent surgery. By 10:00 a.m., I was in the operating room, fighting for his life. In such surgeries, you are completely disconnected from everything happening outside — immersed in the internal world of the body you are operating on… I received a call from a unit friend, a senior anesthetist, who told me, “Come, we’re going down to Gaza.” I was still hands-deep in the patient’s intestines. The team closed him up, and we completed the procedure. Meanwhile, the nurse called my wife, placed the phone near my ear, and I asked her to prepare a bag for me. I finished the surgery at 2:00 p.m., reached the unit at 4 p.m., and we geared up. By 8 p.m., we were in the Gaza border region, treating the wounded.’” [Ynet]
Worth a Thousand Words: In The New York Times, Richard Sandomir writes about the life and legacy of Mark Podwal, an artist whose political cartoons, illustrations and other works “grappled with themes of Jewish identity.” Podwal died this week at 79. “Dr. Podwal, who chose dermatology as his specialty because it would give him time to pursue his art, began contributing to The Times’s opinion page when he was a resident at New York University Hospital (now NYU Langone Health). His first cartoon, published after the massacre of 11 Israeli athletes and coaches by Palestinian terrorists at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, depicted a faceless Israeli runner, blood pouring from an abdominal wound, as he crosses under an ornate, undersize arch bearing words from the Kaddish, the Jewish mourner’s prayer. In 1982, he drew another evocative cartoon, an Israeli tank equipped with an oversize menorah as its main gun, to illustrate an article about the war in Lebanon. It was rejected by editors for being too inflammatory, but it was resurrected in 1989 for an essay by Abba Eban, Israel’s former foreign minister, about ‘a false myth of Israeli weakness,’ according to All the Art That’s Fit to Print (And Some That Wasn’t): Inside The New York Times Op-Ed Page (2012), by Jerelle Kraus.” [NYTimes]
Work on the Street
The Wall Street Journal profiles David Rubenstein regarding his philanthropy and his recent purchase of the Baltimore Orioles…
Dana Kresel is the new director of the Spertus Institute’s Center for Jewish Leadership; most recently, she was the executive director of SketchPad, a Jewish collaborative coworking community in Chicago…
Regev Ortal, most recently a lobbyist for J Street, was named the next director of government relations at the Israel Policy Forum…
Makom (formerly the Jewish Foundation for Group Homes) will move into the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington’s building and become a joint owner of the property as the two groups deepen their partnership; Makom plans to establish a clinical services department in the building…
The Times of Israel looks into how American labor unions have taken increasingly hostile stances toward Israel and what it means for Jewish members…
Delta has suspended direct flights between the U.S. and Israel until the end of 2024…
The Evangelical Christian group Samaritan’s Purse donated 42 ambulances — 28 of them armored — to the Magen David Adom emergency service; the organization has also donated two MDA stations, one near Gaza and one near the border with Lebanon…
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) introduced a bill to establish a national park honoring American businessman and philanthropist Julius Rosenwald, which would be the first national park dedicated to honoring a Jewish American…
Columbia University interim President Katrina Armstrong issued an apology to community members who were “hurt” by the NYPD’s campus presence and disassembly of the school’s encampment…
Jonathan Levin, the new president of Stanford University, says the school’s board will consider a petition on divestment from Israel…
Pic of the Day
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses lay and executive leaders from JCCs across North America at the closing plenary of JSummit this week in Chicago. He spoke about challenges and opportunities facing North America’s Jewish community, the current situation in Israel and the evolving relationship between Israel and Diaspora Jewry.
The JCC Association of North America welcomed over 400 lay leaders, executive professionals, presenters, partners and sponsors to the summit, representing 86 JCCs and 27 partner organizations.
Birthdays
