Your Daily Phil: After ditching Penn, Magerman gives $1 million to Israeli college

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on how BBYO is shifting its summer programs in light of a recent study it conducted about how antisemitism is affecting Jewish teenagers, and feature an opinion piece by Elissa Bemporad, Rabbi Jeni S. Friedman, Magda Teter, Anna Shternshis and Steve Weitzman about what we can learn from Ukrainian Jewish scholars. Also in this newsletter: Ofir Amir, Tanya Hackel and Dr. Miriam Adelson. We'll start with David Magerman's donation to an Israeli college.

Data scientist and venture capitalist David Magerman, who publicly halted donations to the University of Pennsylvania last year over its handling of campus antisemitism, awarded a $1 million grant to Israel’s Jerusalem College of Technology to help the school develop a program to integrate English speakers, he told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

Magerman added that he plans to issue similar grants to other Israeli colleges and universities. “We’re doing $1 million grants over five years to JCT, and we’re looking to do similar programs with four other universities,” he said, speaking over Zoom from his home outside of Philadelphia.

“I had originally had a multimillion-dollar gift that was supposed to go to Penn, and I’ve decided to halt that gift. So instead of just saving the money, I decided to reinvest it in Israeli colleges.”

Magerman, who attended the University of Pennsylvania — as did two of his sons (one graduated from the school; the other transferred out) — had been donating to the the Ivy League school for several years, but decided to cut ties with the university in September after it hosted the Palestine Writes Literature Festival, which included a number of speakers with a history of making antisemitic comments.

“I protested the event from behind the scenes and actually had made a decision and announced my decision to stop giving to Penn after the Palestine Writes Literature Festival in September, before Oct. 7, but I did it somewhat quietly. At that point it was just my personal decision not to support the school,” Magerman said.

After Oct. 7, as protests on college campuses grew, Magerman said he decided to go public with his decision, publishing an open letter to Penn leadership on Oct. 15. “The lack of defending the Jewish community and the protests that followed [Oct. 7] were decisive for me, and that’s why I made a public pronouncement about abandoning Penn and moving away from any pledges I’d made and deciding not to give anymore,” he said.

Magerman, who was in Israel on Oct. 7, said he looked to find a way to help the Jewish community, specifically around supporting aliyah. He decided to support efforts to make it easier for such gap-year students to remain in Israel for their studies.

Doni Fogel, vice president of JCT, said the science-focused school, which caters to religious students, had been developing a program that would slowly integrate English-speaking students into its Hebrew degree programs.

The four-year program (one year longer than the standard Israeli bachelor’s program), which Magerman will help fund, is divided into two sections: For the first two years, the participants study core classes as well as Hebrew; and for the final two years, the students join Hebrew-language courses.

Fogel said the program is due to launch in fall 2024 and that there is already “strong registration,” though he did not disclose the precise number of applicants.

“The American Jewish community is realizing that there are enormous opportunities to be had here in Israel, and we are looking to make those opportunities accessible to the English-speaking world,” Fogel said.

