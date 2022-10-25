Your Daily Phil: Adidas drops Kanye + Creating safe boardrooms

RESILIENCE

Fortifying our shared future at the General Assembly

“The General Assembly, which is hosted by the Jewish Federations of North America, and will gather in Chicago at the end of this month after two years of virtual conferences, webinars and nonstop Zoom meetings, will be a testament to the remarkable resilience of our community. Since we last gathered, we have weathered massive threats that no one could have predicted — not just the pandemic, but the war in Ukraine and its impact on Jewish life across Europe and beyond, along with the perilous surge in antisemitism and anti-Zionism throughout the world,” writes Shira Hutt, executive vice president of the Jewish Federations of North America, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

The need to focus here at home: “Yet as much as we have been obliged to work collectively to relieve the suffering of both Jews and non-Jews abroad, including paving the way for tens of thousands of Jews to make aliyah from Ukraine, Russia and Ethiopia, we must not lose our focus on the equally important need to create flourishing Jewish communities here at home — communities that are healthy, safe, caring, welcoming and inclusive, educated and engaged and deeply involved in the broader society in which we live.”

Perpetual crisis: “Our communities should not need to be in a mode of perpetual crisis in order to get the resources and attention that they need to thrive. To get to that place, we must come together to learn, discuss, share ideas, innovate and set courses of action to fortify our community once again. That is what The General Assembly is all about.”

SAFE COMMUNITIES

Together we can make more positive culture change this year. Here’s how.

Now that we have entered the Jewish New Year of 5783, how can we support one another in creating workplaces and communal spaces that are safer, more respectful and more equitable than last year? What steps can we take to ensure workplaces and communal spaces are free from harassment and discrimination, where we can all thrive?” writes Elana Wien, executive director of SRE Network, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

The board and donor problem: “When we first launched SRE [Safety, Respect, Equity] Network in 2018, we heard from colleagues, ‘Well, you know where we really have an issue…? But we aren’t ready for it.’ What were organizational leaders not feeling ready for? Ensuring that the SRE policies, procedures and practices they were implementing among their staff teams were also addressing the behaviors and conduct of nonprofit board members and donors.”

Powerful stakeholders: “Nonprofit board members and donors are among the most powerful stakeholders in the nonprofit orbit. As organizational leaders, we place tremendous trust and value in the important role these stakeholders play to guide and support our mission-driven work and community priorities. And the best boards and funders understand that the key to their effectiveness is upholding the same community standards that we ask of our paid professionals.”

