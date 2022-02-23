Your Daily Phil: Abramovich’s new partnership with Yad Vashem + Leon Cooperman’s ‘capitalism with a heart’

Good Wednesday morning!

Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, and Israeli Russian businessman Roman Abramovichannounced on Tuesday a new five-year strategic partnership aimed at strengthening Yad Vashem’s endeavors in the areas of Holocaust research and remembrance.

Abramovich, the owner of the English Premier League Chelsea Football Club, is considered to be one of the wealthiest men in Israel, and has given more than $500 million to Jewish causes around the world. He also played a leading role in Chelsea’s “Say No to Antisemitism” campaign, launched in January 2018, which educates team members about antisemitism and the Holocaust. The partnership with Yad Vashem continues Abramovich’s global charitable work in promoting Holocaust research and education.

Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan told eJewishPhilanthropy that he met Abramovich during the “Say No” campaign, and began discussions about a potential partnership when Dayan assumed the chairmanship last summer.

The pledged funds — the specific amount has not been made public — will help to support Yad Vashem’s International Institute for Holocaust Research, and will also back the creation of two new versions of the museum’s Book of Names, which contains information on more than 4.8 million individuals killed during the Holocaust. The new books are expected to be ready for use by 2023. “One of the new Books will be permanently featured at Yad Vashem, while the second will serve as a traveling commemorative display, raising global awareness of the murder of some six million Jews during the Shoah,” Dayan told eJP. “Both versions will be displayed for the public to see. The Book of Names is an additional way for people to connect to the memory of the victims of the Holocaust.”

The partnership will also bolster Yad Vashem’s efforts to expand and develop its mapping of the deportations of Jews from across Europe, its project documenting “killing sites” around the former Soviet Union and its research into Holocaust history broken down by region.

“These findings have majorly contributed to our understanding of the events and history of the Holocaust as well as being the basis for meaningful Holocaust education and remembrance,” Dayan told eJP. “This new strategic partnership will expand and bolster Yad Vashem’s research activities, at a time when Holocaust distortion, denial and politicization are rising alarmingly worldwide.”