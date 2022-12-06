Your Daily Phil: A tale of two galas + Moneyball Judaism

Good Tuesday morning!

Also in this newsletter: Jesse Eisenberg, Jessica Hecht and the late Amy Winehouse.



On the 11th floor of a chic event space in Tribeca, guests in formalwear noshed on wine and cheese and mingled with actors who have appeared in acclaimed TV shows and films. Cameras snapped as the actors posed with guests.



You’d be forgiven for not knowing that last night’s event was a benefit on behalf of the Workers Circle, which was once a mutual aid society associated with socialism. Now, the group focuses on social justice activism and preserving Jewish culture, most notably through a Yiddish-language program that serves more than 1,000 people.



For Ann Toback, the group’s CEO,hosting a gala to raise money is one more way the group is following in the footsteps of its founders who, she said, “would be OK” with the event. The Workers Circle has an annual budget of $3 million and had a fundraising goal last night of $200,000.



“I think it makes sense; we evolved,” she told eJewishPhilanthropy. “In our earliest days, we were funded by fraternal benefits and we used those benefits to help the immigrant population… We’re taking their activism forward, and they knew as well as we do, activism needs resources.”



Aiding in the fundraising for the group, formerly known as the Workmen’s Circle, were the two actors who attended: Jesse Eisenberg, who is currently appearing as the title character in the Hulu series “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” and Jessica Hecht, who has appeared in the shows “Breaking Bad” and “Friends” and who received the Workers Circle Activism Award.



Eisenberg, who was dressed in a dark suit over a sweater, with shaggy hair and glasses, told eJP that the organization’s work speaks to his values. His father is a board member, and he spent time chatting with attendees, including talking to one guest at length about Holocaust survivors.



“When I started reading about it, I realized it was an intersection of all the things I’m interested in, the values with which I was raised and the ethos I try to live my life by,” Eisenberg said of the Workers Circle. “We’re culturally Jewish liberals, and my favorite thing about Jewish culture is curiosity and interest in the world, and valuing social justice.”



Hecht’s history with the group goes back further. Her grandmother worked for the organization as a social worker, and an old, enlarged photo of the two of them — with Hecht as a child — was displayed near the bar. “I remember it very fondly from my childhood,” Hecht said. “I certainly went to the doctor with her at the Workers Circle… It’s a lovely history.”



The theme of the event, and of much of the group’s current work, was protecting democracy and campaigning for voting rights. While the group is rooted in its history, Toback framed democracy promotion as a battle for the future.



“We are in this fight for our democracy for the long haul,” she said, also mentioning “our commitment to training young people to be leaders in our movement, to be lifelong activists.”