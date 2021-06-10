Your Daily Phil: A synagogue at Babyn Yar + Moishe Houses open back up

FREQUENCY MATTERS

Pew 2020: Frequency and flourishing

“Out of the copious amounts of data that is Pew 2020, what most jumped out at me was the finding that Jews with higher levels of traditional religious observance… are also much more likely than those of lower levels of traditional religious observance to participate in Jewish cultural activities,” writes Rabbi Dan Horwitz, the outgoing CEO of the Alper JCC Miami, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Cultural Jews: “While I’m well aware of and appreciate the ‘cultural Jew’ construct, I don’t think I fully realized that religious Jews are consumers of Jewish culture at a much higher clip than self-described cultural Jews are themselves! So – call me crazy – but perhaps one of the key takeaways of this most recent edition of Pew is that Jewish cultural organizations striving to secure their futures should actively encourage folks to take on a more traditional Jewish religious practice if they hope to have a more committed audience!”

Frequency matters: “Many years ago, I worked for Hillel on campus and I was also part of the early team at Moishe House. Both of those organizations, at the time, measured a ‘highly engaged participant’ as someone with whom there was a quarterly touchpoint. That is, if you had a young adult choosing to do something Jewish at least once every three months, that young adult was deemed ‘highly engaged.’ Thankfully, both organizations have shifted to a much more robust engagement approach, recognizing what the Pew data seem to make clear: frequency of participation in Jewish life matters, and begets additional participation.”

ERR ON THE SIDE OF CAUTION

A ‘new normal’ for in-person seminars

“We did something I wasn’t sure would be possible. In April we hosted a nine-day immersive, in-person retreat for our Bronfman Fellows who had spent over a year learning together solely over Zoom. It turned out to be an unforgettable experience that reminded us of how much has been missing over the last 14 months,” writes Aaron Steinberg, the deputy director of the Bronfman Fellowship, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilantheropy.

Our approach: ‘We took a conservative approach to running our program. All attendees participated in a robust regimen of testing both prior to arrival and onsite, masks and distancing were required throughout the seminar, attendees were encouraged to be vaccinated (ultimately over 50% of the group was vaccinated). I’m happy to report that we had no known or suspected cases of COVID-19 connected to the seminar.”

Err on the side of caution: “Over the course of a two-week span, our seminar attendees took multiple PCR/NAAT COVID tests. To many this seemed excessive and there’s no question that we were being very cautious. There was a significant expense to this much testing, and there was the small risk that a false positive could really complicate things, but we felt that extra precautions such as this would give us the confidence to move forward with the program.”

