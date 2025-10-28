Your Daily Phil: A sure-to-be-heated World Zionist Congress kicks off in Jerusalem
In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the launch of the 39th World Zionist Congress in Jerusalem today, which is expected to be heated, and cover a recent first-of-its-kind gathering of young Asian Jews at Yale University. We feature an opinion piece by Gidi Mark on reversing the drift between Israel and young Jews, one by Ilana Kaufman about keeping political "gotcha" games out of the workplace and one by Michelle Friedman about securing legacy giving for Jewish communal institutions.
What We’re Watching
The World Zionist Congress kicks off today in Jerusalem. Keep an eye out for eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross and Jewish Insider’s Melissa Weiss.
The Jewish Community Center Association of North America continues its professional conference, ProCon 2025, which began yesterday in Minneapolis.
The Jewish Federations of North America is holding a panel discussion on the upcoming sale of TikTok and online antisemitism.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS
The air at the 39th World Zionist Congress, which kicked off today in Jerusalem, is thick with tension, anticipation and excitement.
The congress takes place in the shadow of a voter-fraud scandal that continues to roil the World Jewish Congress. For the first time since the founding of the state, the prime minister will not address the plenary. And when the budgets, appointments, committee makeups and resolutions are put for a vote later this week, the slates are expected to “kill each other” over every measure, the president of the World Zionist Organization quipped to eJewishPhilanthropy earlier today, echoing the sentiments of many participants and organizers.
The congress and its executive body, the Zionist General Council, control a roughly $5 billion five-year budget, which will be voted on during the gathering. They will also select the leadership of the World Zionist Organization, which runs and supports Zionist programming around the world; Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund, which controls more than 10% of the land of Israel and wields an accordingly massive budget; Keren HaYesod, a major international fundraising operation; and the Jewish Agency for Israel, which oversees Jewish immigration to Israel, leads international educational programs and supports social initiatives in Israel.
The 39th congress also opens in the pall of a controversial election period, which was marred by widespread cases of confirmed fraud — first reported by eJP — along with suspicions of further illicit activities and a resulting sense of disappointment and frustration by many of those involved.
The congress, which is being held in Jerusalem’s International Convention Center, opened today with registration, welcoming remarks and initial committee meetings. This evening, the congress will host a celebratory opening ceremony, which will be attended by Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Insiders credit Netanyahu’s decision to forgo the congress to both his concern that he may be booed by delegates and to the premier’s long-running dispute with the World Zionist Organization Chair Yaakov Hagoel, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party who backs one of the prime minister’s rivals, Danny Danon.
On Wednesday morning, delegates will hold further committee meetings and roundtable discussions, followed by tours of different locations throughout the country.
On Thursday, the congress will hold its voting sessions. “Thursday is where people are going to, you know, kill each other,” Tova Dorfman, president of the World Zionist Organization, quipped to eJP, echoing similar statements by a number of people involved in the congress. Whereas in previous congresses, different parties and groups would be more willing to reach across the aisle and collaborate on shared goals, organizers and participants told eJP that no such sense of camaraderie and shared purpose are expected this year.
BUILDING BRIDGES
Asian Jewish students celebrate intersecting identities, gather for landmark Shabbaton at Yale
The table setting at the inaugural Asian Jewish Shabbaton at Yale University Hillel last Friday night — challah and chopsticks — straddled more than just culinary worlds. It also served as a tangible bridge linking the intersecting identities of the 450 students from 15 universities in attendance. The two-day inaugural Asian Jewish Shabbaton, organized by Yale’s Asian Jewish Union, provided students a place to connect over the challenges around balancing both Asian and Jewish identities — and the associated stereotypes. It also gave participants a chance to explore the natural allyship the two groups share, with an emphasis on their mutual values — such as community and education, reports Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Natural allies: “Before this weekend I had met a handful of Asian Jews my entire life,” Aasia Gabbour, a senior at New York University studying global public health and nutrition and food studies, told eJewishPhilanthropy. “This feels special because it’s something I never got to experience. I’ve always been able to find my community within the Jewish community, but [Asian Jews] are such a niche group that getting the chance to learn there are a lot of us is a unique experience.” “The groups are natural allies and I especially saw that this weekend,” continued Gabbour. “We all naturally gravitate towards each other. We got to know each other on a deeper level with semi-facilitated discussions.”
REBUILDING TIES
End of Gaza war offers a historic opportunity to reengage young Jews worldwide
“Israel belongs to every Jew, wherever they live — and its shared future is theirs, too. The Gaza war shattered the old myth that Diaspora Jews should stay out of Israeli affairs because they don’t live with the consequences. Today’s reality proves the opposite: terror, antisemitism and boycotts affect Jews everywhere,” writes Gidi Mark, CEO of Birthright Israel, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Time for a reset: “The war pushed many away when what is needed most is closeness, engagement and participation — in society, in education and in rebuilding Israel itself. The war’s end offers a chance to rethink Israel-Diaspora relations. Instead of withdrawing, Jews abroad must draw closer by visiting Israel, experiencing it firsthand and making their voices heard. This requires vision, investment and recognition that the struggle for young hearts and minds — in America, Israel and across the Jewish world — is inseparable from Israel’s future security and legitimacy.”
POLICING OPINION
It’s not too late for post-Oct. 7 leadership do-overs
“In the weeks immediately following Oct. 7, 2023, many organizational leaders held workplace discussions for staff to express their anger, fear and sorrow, often designating these as safe spaces for processing the trauma. While these conversations were initiated with good intentions, some professionals found themselves vulnerable to the political expectations of senior leaders and colleagues. In some cases, staff who spoke candidly on social media and in communal spaces about perspectives on the war that diverged from their team members and leadership encountered social repercussions in the workplace,” writes Ilana Kaufman, CEO of the Jews of Color Initiative, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
As a field, we can do better: “[I]t is vital that staff have the space, freedom and safety to not have to prove where, and to what degree, their loyalties lie. Jewish professionals can hold a range of political perspectives — even multiple conflicting ones simultaneously. Some in our own community adopted the ‘Israel affection’ litmus test, the opposite of which many Jewish colleagues are forced to pass in non-Jewish workplaces. Others adopted an ‘empathy litmus test,’ pitting one people’s suffering against another. We must resist adopting divisive strategies as a way to create a false sense of safety, security and cohesion.”
A MATTER OF LEGACY
Leverage the potential of legacy giving to sustain Jewish communities
“At a time marked by uncertainty and rapid change, Jewish organizations face unprecedented challenges in sustaining their missions and serving their communities,” writes Chicago-area lay leader Michelle Friedman in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “Legacy giving emerges as a vital solution, offering individuals an opportunity to make a lasting impact while reinforcing the values that have sustained Jewish communities for generations.”
Critical for continuity: “Schools, camps and social service agencies rely on these gifts to fund programs, sustain operations and address unforeseen challenges. As traditional funding sources can be unreliable, planned giving offers a stable and predictable revenue stream that allows organizations to plan long-term. To leverage the potential of legacy giving, Jewish organizations must adopt proactive and thoughtful strategies. … As we look to the future, the responsibility to cultivate a culture of legacy giving falls on both organizations and individuals. Together, we can ensure that Jewish communities remain vibrant, resilient and deeply rooted in tradition for generations to come.”
Pic of the Day
Some 300 people attend a gala on Sunday in support of the Israeli disability nonprofit Beit Issie Shapiro at Los Angeles’ Sinai Temple. The event, which marked the organization’s 45th anniversary, raised roughly $250,000, a spokesperson told eJewishPhilanthropy.
The gala included remarks from “D,” an IDF soldier who nearly lost a leg in the Israel-Hamas war “when a 30-ton tractor rolled over his legs as he helped evacuate elderly Palestinian civilians under terrorist fire” and received support from the organization after he returned home, according to Beit Issie Shapiro.
“Together, we found solutions which have helped me regain independence and focus on being the father and husband I’ve always been,” D told the attendees.
