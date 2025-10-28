Your Daily Phil: A sure-to-be-heated World Zionist Congress kicks off in Jerusalem

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

The air at the 39th World Zionist Congress, which kicked off today in Jerusalem, is thick with tension, anticipation and excitement.

The congress takes place in the shadow of a voter-fraud scandal that continues to roil the World Jewish Congress. For the first time since the founding of the state, the prime minister will not address the plenary. And when the budgets, appointments, committee makeups and resolutions are put for a vote later this week, the slates are expected to “kill each other” over every measure, the president of the World Zionist Organization quipped to eJewishPhilanthropy earlier today, echoing the sentiments of many participants and organizers.

The congress and its executive body, the Zionist General Council, control a roughly $5 billion five-year budget, which will be voted on during the gathering. They will also select the leadership of the World Zionist Organization, which runs and supports Zionist programming around the world; Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund, which controls more than 10% of the land of Israel and wields an accordingly massive budget; Keren HaYesod, a major international fundraising operation; and the Jewish Agency for Israel, which oversees Jewish immigration to Israel, leads international educational programs and supports social initiatives in Israel.

The 39th congress also opens in the pall of a controversial election period, which was marred by widespread cases of confirmed fraud — first reported by eJP — along with suspicions of further illicit activities and a resulting sense of disappointment and frustration by many of those involved.

The congress, which is being held in Jerusalem’s International Convention Center, opened today with registration, welcoming remarks and initial committee meetings. This evening, the congress will host a celebratory opening ceremony, which will be attended by Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Insiders credit Netanyahu’s decision to forgo the congress to both his concern that he may be booed by delegates and to the premier’s long-running dispute with the World Zionist Organization Chair Yaakov Hagoel, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party who backs one of the prime minister’s rivals, Danny Danon.

On Wednesday morning, delegates will hold further committee meetings and roundtable discussions, followed by tours of different locations throughout the country.

On Thursday, the congress will hold its voting sessions. “Thursday is where people are going to, you know, kill each other,” Tova Dorfman, president of the World Zionist Organization, quipped to eJP, echoing similar statements by a number of people involved in the congress. Whereas in previous congresses, different parties and groups would be more willing to reach across the aisle and collaborate on shared goals, organizers and participants told eJP that no such sense of camaraderie and shared purpose are expected this year.

