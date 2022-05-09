Your Daily Phil: A shift in funding goals for Ukraine + Recruiting Reform rabbis

Good Monday morning!

When The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) announced its first allocations in March to Nefesh B’Nefesh, the Israeli immigration organization, as part of its Ukraine fundraising, the umbrella group said the funds were targeted primarily toward helping Ukrainian Jews immigrate to Israel.

Now, nearly two months later, JFNA has raised $60 million toward the Ukraine crisis, triple the $20 million goal it set when the Russian invasion began in February. But now, activity at Nefesh B’Nefesh’s special facility for processing Ukrainian immigrants has decreased as the rush of Ukrainian arrivals has slowed. So while JFNA’s latest allocation is also going in part to Nefesh B’Nefesh, it’s targeted primarily at absorbing the immigrants who have already arrived.

“There was a crazy wave of aliyah in March and April and now we’re waiting to see what the next stage is going to be,” said Yael Katsman, Nefesh B’Nefesh’s vice president of communications, using the Hebrew word for immigration to Israel. She added that the group is exploring how to best aid the Ukrainian immigrants with absorption and employment in Israel.

The subtle shift is a signal that even as Jewish donors have maintained their focus on the war in Ukraine and its victims, their money is funding changing objectives on the ground. JFNA and its local affiliates have funded 46 different groups, from Nefesh B’Nefesh to the official Jewish community of Vienna, which has taken in some 850 refugees.

Now that the initial surge of refugees has somewhat abated, JFNA is placing more focus on helping the masses that have settled elsewhere, temporarily or permanently. Another grant in the latest tranche of allocations went to the Israel Trauma Center, which it has also funded previously, to address trauma among refugees. At the onset of the war, federations were focused on funding three longtime partners: The Jewish Agency for Israel, World ORT and the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee. Now the funding has spread more widely.

“The needs from this crisis are going to be with us for a long time, well after the headlines fade and even after the war finally ends,” JFNA CEO Eric Fingerhut told eJewishPhilanthropy. “That’s why Jewish federations are taking a long-term view of how those needs will evolve.”