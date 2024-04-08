Your Daily Phil: A road map for saving Israel’s strained welfare system

Good Monday morning.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new fundraising campaign by Americans for Ben-Gurion University to strengthen the institution and southern Israel. We also feature an opinion piece by Joshua Spinner about a surprising exchange with a fellow communal professional in one of the world's oldest Jewish communities in the latest installment of eJP's "The 501(c) Suite" series; and in another opinion piece, Alex Pomson highlights some distinctive elements of the Jewish leadership pipeline in Britain. Also in this newsletter: Patricia "Patty" McIlreavy, Naomi Verber and Helen and Jacob Shaham. We'll start with a new report by the Menomadin Foundation aimed at improving Israel's strained welfare system.

The Oct. 7 terror attacks and resulting war put considerable stress on Israel’s already stretched-too-thin welfare system with both novel war-related challenges and by exacerbating existing problems. A new three-way partnership among academia, philanthropy and government is looking to bring fresh ideas to improve the welfare system in light of these additional strains, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

Last month, the Menomadin Foundation presented to the Israeli Welfare Ministry a report titled, “Welfare following war,” a 143-page document that was initiated and edited by Hebrew University researchers, comprising 18 chapters written by a combination of academics and practitioners. The report serves as an addendum, albeit a major one, to a similar strategic road map that the foundation presented to the ministry in 2022.

“The welfare system, in the fullest sense of the term, found itself needing to deal with levels of need that we never knew before. The system didn’t know how to deal with this number of people with those needs, not to mention the fact that the system has been underfunded for years,” Michal Almog-Bar, the head of of the Center for the Study of Civil Society and Philanthropy at Hebrew University’s School of Social Work and one of the editors of the report, told eJP.

“So we asked faculty who work with us to look at what’s happening in the field and think of recommendations, things that aren’t complicated and actually can be implemented. That’s how this document was written. It’s not an academic work,” she said. “Each chapter deals with a different field or different population that the welfare system in Israel needs to deal with.”

Haim Taib, the president and founder of the Menomadin Foundation, said it was critical to address the country’s welfare services.

“The events of Oct. 7 and the subsequent war have reshaped the urgent need to bolster Israel’s welfare system,” he said in a statement. “Today, a significant portion of our population, comprising diverse groups, depends on social services. Our collective resilience, both short and long-term, hinges on prioritizing the mental and physical well-being of all citizens.”

Minister of Welfare and Social Security Ya’akov Margi hailed the “fruitful collaboration between academia, the private sector, and the Ministry of Welfare,” saying in a statement that these types of partnerships can “play a significant role in addressing social and personal challenges, as they are rooted in research.”

John Gal, a professor and former dean of the Hebrew University School of Social Work and another of the editors, said the document exemplifies what he believes social work scholars are meant to do — to directly participate in the field and not only study it from afar.

“We expect social work academics to not only be good researchers and teachers but to contribute to social change,” he said. “Our faculty members in all the different fields were involved in one way or another in the issues of the war. So we thought, ‘People have learned things, they have gained knowledge, so they can contribute to making the system work better,” he said.

All of the parties involved said they hoped and planned to see the recommendations in the report implemented to at least some extent.

“Margi listened to us and said he’d bring it forward,” Almog-Bar told eJP. “We hope that at least some of the recommendations will be adopted.”

Read the full report here.