Your Daily Phil: A new yeshiva in Boca + Engaging synagogue membership

Good Wednesday morning!

One painting, a gift to his sister, depicts deer set against desert mountains as a boy with a recorder sits under a tree. Another, of a dove, he gave to his father. These works, by the fallen Israeli soldier Hadar Goldin, have helped keep his memory alive in the nearly eight years since he was killed in the 2014 Gaza War. And displaying them in a traveling exhibit is one piece of his parents’ campaign to secure the return of his body, which has been held by Hamas since he was killed.

Goldin was 23 when he was killed in Gaza on Aug. 1, 2014, during a cease-fire brokered by the U.S. and U.N. Since then his parents, Leah and Simcha Goldin, have pressed for the return of his body and that of another fallen soldier, Oron Shaul, also being held by Hamas. Much of their advocacy involves meeting with government officials, which they have done relentlessly, including meetings over the past week with the Biden administration, State Department, members of Congress and United Nations officials.

The exhibit of Goldin’s impressionistic art is another way his parents have sought to bring their son’s story to the public — including American Jews. They began showing his work in Israel on the first anniversary of his death, and have since displayed it in venues across the U.S. and world, from U.N. headquarters to synagogues and other Jewish institutions. Now, after a two-year pandemic break, the exhibition of 20 paintings is back on, opening today at the Kaiserman JCC in Philadelphia.

“This is the legacy he has left us,” Leah Goldin told eJewishPhilanthropy. “The exhibit is the beauty Hadar left us, and we want everyone to be part of the experience, and help us, from that goodness, to bring him home.”

For the JCC, the exhibit, which runs until June 17, is part of telling the Jewish story, CEO Alan Scher told eJP. “They’re really, really lovely, poignant works that tell [the story of] the coming of age of an artist.” The painting of deer “speaks to the beauty and possibility inherent in the future that unfortunately was taken away from us.”

Although it’s been nearly eight years since Goldin was killed, his mother feels that last May’s conflict between Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip has provided an opening to push for the return of his body. She hopes to convince American lawmakers to condition any funding for Gaza rehabilitation on the return of his and Shaul’s bodies.

But on another level, she hopes that audiences in Philadelphia and beyond will get to know her son through his art. The family has also published an edition of “The Path of the Just,” an 18th-century Jewish philosophical text, with his notes. She said the experience of watching him paint was “the best thing in the world.”

“It was wonderful,” she said, “because I now understand that he gave us his experience through his paintings.”