Your Daily Phil: A new crypto-DAF’s roots in summer camp + ‘Software eats the world’

DONOR CLASS

Camp friends start a donor-advised fund to encourage crypto-gifts

Courtesy

Endaoment, a nonprofit donor-advised fund (DAF) that accepts donations in cryptocurrency, has its roots at URJ’s Eisner Camp in Great Barrington, Mass., where Robbie Heeger, the CEO, and Zach Bronstein, the chief operating officer, spent nine summers together, they told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Helen Chernikoff.

An ancient mission: In 2007, Heeger and Bronstein helped the camp community adopt its current mission, which emphasizes the rabbinical saying, “You are not required to complete the work, nor are you free to ignore it.” They say the mission motivates them to this day, and their shared history helps their collaborative efforts. “It’s really hard to start something new,” said Heeger, Endaoment’s CEO, who hired Bronstein, the company’s chief operating officer, as his first employee. “When you’re starting to build a team, it’s almost a secret weapon to have someone who you really trust.”

Seeing a need: Heeger, who worked for six years at Apple Inc.’s headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., started Endaoment in 2019 to combine his interest in cryptocurrency with his philanthropy. Bronstein has worked in Jewish communal roles, including as a program developer at Eisner, and earned an MA/MBA from Brandeis University’s Hornstein Jewish Professional Leadership Program in 2016. Heeger was inspired to create a nonprofit DAF that converts cryptocurrency into dollars for the purpose of charitable donations because he saw a gap in philanthropic infrastructure. There were nonprofit DAFs, such as the one at the San Francisco Jewish Community Federation and Endowment Fund (SFJCF), which accept donations and direct them to charitable institutions at the giver’s recommendation. Heeger himself holds an account there.

Conflict of interest: DAFs are a popular vehicle for charitable contributions — assets in DAFs rose 16.2% to $142 billion in 2019 — because they provide the same tax deduction as individual donations, but simplify the associated paperwork by centralizing records of checks and receipts. Most nonprofit DAFs, however, lack the technology to process cryptocurrency donations. For-profit companies, like Fidelity Charitable, which has made $51 billion in grants recommended by its DAF holders since its inception about 30 years ago, have that technology. But for those companies, DAFs are a business, Heeger points out. Their instinct to keep donors’ money in their accounts, and charge fees on them, is in conflict with their stated purpose of getting the money out to nonprofits who need it, in his view. He argues that Endaoment’s mission is better aligned with the spirit of philanthropy.

Bonus: Donor-advised funds (DAF) are often criticized as a charitable vehicle for their lack of an incentive to move money through them and on to a grantee, which critics say can cause donors to park money in DAFs indefinitely. In a blog post on the PhilanTopic website, Andrew Hastings shows that the DAF payout rate is typically at least four times higher — at more than 20% — than the legally required minimum of 5% that private foundations usually give each year. “The DAF payout rate has been above 20 percent for each of the last ten years,” Hastings writes. “DAF donors are committed to the charities they support over both the short and long term.”