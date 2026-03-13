Your Daily Phil: A near miss outside Detroit; a direct hit in Zarzir, Israel

Good Friday morning!

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent eJewishPhilanthropy and Jewish Insider stories, including: Israeli nonprofits scale up care for a growing wave of wounded soldiers; Canvas awards $450,000 in inaugural grants to build bridges through arts; and With Israelis displaced and stuck in bomb shelters, Social Delivery brings aid where it’s needed. Print the latest edition here.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we consider the similarities and differences between the attack on Temple Israel in suburban Detroit and the missile strike in the northern Israeli town of Zarzir. We preview the Jewish Funders Network conference, which kicks off on Sunday. We speak with Detroit Jewish professionals, who were forced to shelter in place after yesterday’s attack. We feature an opinion piece by Barry Mael sharing financial lessons for synagogue leaders from this week’s double Torah portion of Vayakel-Pekudei, and one by Steven Windmueller placing trends in liberal American Judaism today in the context of shifts in the national religious landscape. Also in this issue: Mijal Bitton, Daphne Lazar Price and Rachel Stern.

Shabbat shalom!

What We’re Watching

SXSW continues today, with Tech Tribe hosting its annual Shabbat dinner tonight.

The Orthodox LGBTQ group Eshel is kicking off its annual retreat today at the Pearlstone Retreat Center in Baltimore.

On Sunday, hundreds of Jewish philanthropists are convening in San Diego for the three-day annual Jewish Funders Network conference. If you’re there, say hello to eJP’s Jay Deitcher and Rachel Kohn. (More on this below)

The newly revitalized European Council of Jewish Communities is kicking off its sixth Summit for European Jewish Leaders on Sunday in Athens, Greece.

In New York on Sunday: HaZamir: The International Jewish Teen Choir, is slated to perform at Lincoln Center, albeit without the Israeli singers, who were unable to make it out of the country due to the ongoing war with Iran; the Foundation for Jewish Camp is kicking off a two-day conference focused on mental health at Jewish summer camps; and the third annual SeltzerFest is being held at Industry City in Brooklyn.

The Zionist Organization of America is hosting a gala in South Florida on Sunday night, where the group will honor Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) and the Justice Department’s Leo Terrell.

And StandWithUs is kicking off its four-day annual conference in Las Vegas on Sunday.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

On opposite sides of the Atlantic and in different — but not too different — contexts, yesterday saw a troubling near miss and a devastating direct hit.

In a miraculous mix of staff preparation, proper implementation of security protocols and a healthy dose of good fortune, the only person killed in yesterday’s active shooter and car ramming situation at a Michigan synagogue was the assailant. The only other injury reported in yesterday’s attack was a security guard who was knocked unconscious when the assailant drove his car through the synagogue’s doors. He is expected to make a full recovery. “Everything that was supposed to happen happened,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters.

Just a few hours later, an Iranian missile evaded Israeli air defenses, directly hitting the northern Bedouin-majority town of Zarzir. The missile struck outside a horse stable, causing a massive crater and sending out destructive shockwaves, which collapsed concrete walls and shattered windows. Several cars nearby also burst into flames. Dozens of people were injured by broken glass and debris, including one woman who sustained significant injuries to her back from a blown-out window shutter. Miraculously, the only fatality in the missile strike was a foal, police said.

A glance at the Israeli government’s official map of bomb shelters throughout the country shows that — as in many Arab and Druze villages in Israel — there are none in Zarzir. In comparison, the adjacent town of Givat Ella, whose Jewish population is roughly a fifth of Zarzir, has 23 public bomb shelters. The Israeli shared society group Abraham Initiative recently noted that of the 11,776 public bomb shelters in Israel, just 37 are located in predominantly Arab municipalities, despite Arab Israelis making up roughly 20% of the population. Unlike in West Bloomfield Township, Mich., in the suburbs of Detroit, practically nothing in Zarzir that was supposed to happen happened.

Ilan Amit, the co-director of the Bedouin-Jewish organization AJEEC-NISPED, told eJewishPhilanthropy today that the lack of bomb shelters in Arab communities make residents less likely to take precautionary measures during sirens. With no shelter to run to, Arab Israelis think, “What’s the point?” said Amit, who recently wrote a Time of Israel opinion piece on the subject. “They couldn’t care less.”

Temple Israel, one of the country’s largest Reform congregations, has a massive campus that houses a preschool, a JCC and a museum. It is a community hub for the 3,000 families who belong to it. And because of the synagogue’s size and offerings, it can provide multiple layers of security — all of which worked as intended yesterday. But for many Jewish communities around the country, the barrier for entry is too high, too complicated or too expensive.

What these two events share in common is that they demonstrate both the murderous intentions of the perpetrators and the considerable investment that is needed to thwart them.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.