Your Daily Phil: A look at the Milken Conference + Israel’s $135m bomb-proof blood center

DIFFERENT GOALS, COMMON AUDIENCES

When we collaborate, our communities come out stronger

“This week, 1,200 Jewish communal professionals from a diverse array of organizations will convene in Cleveland for the JPro22: Going Places, Together conference in partnership with Jewish Federations of North America and with the support of our local partner, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland,” write Ilana Aisen, chief executive officer of JPro, and Shira Hutt, executive vice president of Jewish Federations of North America, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Collaboration: “The theme of JPro22 is collaboration. According to the Oxford dictionary, to collaborate is to ‘work jointly on an activity, especially to produce or create something.’ In today’s culture that hails independence and places the individual at the center of attention – think ‘I’-Pad and ‘I’-Phone – discussions about collaboration do not come naturally. Nor are we all comfortable with the topic. But the pandemic taught us so much about the strength of the community and the power of togetherness.”

Complementary assets: “When the idea first percolated in our minds to join JPro22 with Jewish Federations of North America’s two professional conferences, so much was at stake. We are two vastly different institutions with very different structures and cultures. Collaboration would mean compromising on branding, giving up control and adjusting conference content. But it also would mean bringing complementary assets to the table, melding the vast reach and scale of Jewish Federations with the dedicated focus of JPro on professional growth and development, pooling resources and working together towards the much larger aim of improving the vitality of the communities that we serve.”

PLANNING IS KEY

It’s time to bring back in-person gatherings: Here’s how

“As one of the first major Jewish organizations to hold a large in-person conference since COVID upended our lives two years ago, we have learned a lot about how to return safely to in-person gatherings at a time when the pandemic has abated, but not disappeared — a situation that may continue for a long time,” writes Rabbi Rebecca W. Sirbu, executive vice president of Jewish Funders Network, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Network-centric work: “While we will continue to supplement our in-person gatherings with online ones, we are an organization focused on building networks and relationships, which need human, in-person connections in order to grow and thrive. Because this is a new world that presents new challenges, we thought that sharing our experience may be of help for the broader community as more of us seek to regain the magic of ‘in person.’”

Accept (and empathize with) different viewpoints: “The pandemic touches on ideology and values, and it’s linked to our most primal fears. So, people will have different views about the necessary precautions. While there’s no way of satisfying everybody, we found that being open and transparent about our decision-making process helped. Even when people disagreed with some of our choices, they were reassured that our decisions weren’t rushed or cavalier.”

Do your homework: “In preparing for the conference and determining our COVID policies, we kept up to date on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to ensure we were complying with them. We also researched the protocols in place as of March 1 in major cities across the United States and in Israel, particularly for major venues and other gatherings.”

Don’t mix in-person and online: “Our conference was fully in-person, with no opportunities for Zooming in. This disappointed some of our members, but we felt like hybrid events provide a less-than-optimal experience for the in-person participants and the online ones, while placing excessive burdens on speakers and presenters trying to include both.”

