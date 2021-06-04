Your Daily Phil: A first-ever census of Jewish educators + meeting the needs of commuter students

Good Friday morning!

The Orthodox Union’s school advocacy arm, Teach Coalition, is seeking a $150 per pupil increase in transportation funding from the state of New Jersey in fiscal year 2022, Dan Mitzner, Teach Coalition’s director of state political affairs, told eJewishPhilanthropy. The budget must be passed by July 1.

The formula by which the state calculates how much it will give to nonpublic schools for busing was set in 2003, which means parents and schools have had to absorb rising costs since then, Mitzner said. In partnership with such allies as the New Jersey Catholic Conference, the coalition is asking for $1,150 per student.

“We know it’s an aggressive number, but funding has been frozen for years,” Mitzner said.

Teach Coalition represents 150,000 non-public school students in New Jersey and also works in California, Florida, New York and Pennsylvania.

Teach Coalition is also asking for an increase of $10 per student to offset pandemic-related expenses such as equipment used to create remote learning systems. Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposed budget maintains last year’s funding level for technology in nonpublic schools at $36 per student.

The budget includes an increase of $10 per pupil, to $112 from $102, for nursing in non-public schools, Mitzner said.

The Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey has called for an end to attacks on an elementary school student who wrote an essay from the perspective of Adolf Hitler to fulfill an assignment from a Jewish teacher. “Social media has sadly played a very negative role in this situation,” the federation wrote on its Facebook page. “We are aware that the surge in anti-Semitism in the country is troubling and unacceptable, but the vitriol surrounding this incident has been misplaced.”