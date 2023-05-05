Your Daily Phil: 76ers owners back Israeli girls’ basketball + World Jewish Relief opens U.S. branch

Good Friday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we profile the 48ers girls’ basketball initiative funded by 76ers owners Josh and Marjorie Harris. We also feature op-eds from Erica Brown and Steven Windmueller. Also in this newsletter: Florence Eiseman, David Kasher and Youth United Against Racism. We’ll start with the launch of World Jewish Relief USA in Los Angeles.

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent Jewish Insider, eJewishPhilanthropy and The Circuit stories, including: The buzz is gone: Ben Smith and the end of social media-driven journalism; The Israeli opposition official fighting for more women at the table; Criticism of Jordan is getting louder, but not from Congress; Nides: ‘Democracy is alive and well in the State of Israel’; Could brewing civil war in Sudan unravel its relations with Israel?; Israeli chef Eyal Shani brings Tel Aviv vibe to Dubai Marina; Saudi Arabia beats targets in energy, tourism, jobs for women; and Jewish-run group breaks ground on new housing development for neurodiverse adults in L.A. Print the latest edition here.

In addition to our regular Weekly Print, this week we’ve made available a PDF version of all five installments of Jewish Insider’s investigative series “Who Killed Kesher’s Rabbi?” Print the full series here.

Just a few days before Saturday’s coronation of King Charles III, about 100 guests made their way to British Consul General Emily Cloake’s private residence in Los Angeles’ Hancock Park neighborhood on Wednesday evening, stepping inside and then — passing under a photograph of Charles’ mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II — out to the back garden to mark the launch of World Jewish Relief USA, the U.S. branch of the U.K.’s main Jewish overseas aid organization, World Jewish Relief, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Esther D. Kustanowitz from the event.

Over hors d’oeuvres, wines and cocktails, the attendees learned the organization’s plans for its American expansion, its current humanitarian efforts around the world, particularly in Ukraine, and its origins helping Jewish refugees during and after the Holocaust.

The organization is now building out a board and a staff in the United States and drumming up support from the community. “All of us want to respond to the devastating human suffering caused by war and catastrophe,” Board of Trustees Chair Maurice Helfgott said at the launch. “World Jewish Relief is the vehicle that we built to translate our collective desire into timely, practical impact.”

Among the appointments to the American branch was Rabbi Dina Brawer, a recent transplant from the U.K., who will serve as the inaugural executive director for World Jewish Relief-USA. Cultivating partnership in the U.S. and having WJR-USA registered as a 501(c)(3) is part of the organization’s 90th anniversary strategy to expand its capabilities, Brawer said at the event, and to “inspire new models and forge partnerships that change lives.”

World Jewish Relief has sent nearly $13 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, assisting over 180,000 individuals affected by the war, evacuating 9,438 people and delivering 330 metric tons of food to 168,000 people, an organizational representative told eJP. “We have applied 30 years of on-the-ground experience, plus specific expertise in disaster management, to provide medical aid, food packages, psychological and employment support to 200,000 people there in 215 towns and cities across Ukraine,” said Helfgott, who visited Kyiv earlier this year to see the organization’s efforts on the ground firsthand.

“We are at a point in time when the world feels incredibly fragile, politically, economically and ecologically,” Brawer said. “The world said ‘never again,’ yet prejudice and persecution have continued, with wars displacing millions, and leaving their scars on survivors,” she said.

Read the full story here.