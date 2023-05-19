Your Daily Phil: $34M donation for cancer research in Israel + ‘Love the Convert’ Shabbat
Good Friday morning!
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on an initiative by Israel’s ITIM religious advocacy organization to highlight the mitzvah of “Love the Convert” on the Shabbat before Shavuot, and feature op-eds from Erica Brown, Betsy Stone and Alan Halpern. We’ll start with a $34 million donation to Israel’s Beilinson Medical Center to create a new cancer research institute.
Henry and Susan Samueli donated $25 million to Israel’s Beilinson Medical Center, which was matched with an additional $9 million from Clalit Health Services, to create a holistic cancer treatment institute, which is meant to both treat patients and perform research, the incoming chairman of the institute told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
The $34 million donation is the largest one of its kind in Israel’s history both in terms of its size and its purpose. Unlike most philanthropic donations to hospitals, which tend to focus on funding new buildings or equipment, the Samuelis donation to create the Samueli Integrative Cancer Pioneering Institute will go primarily to funding research, with the goal that the findings will be shared around the world.
Beilinson Medical Center, located in the central Israeli town of Petah Tikva, is one of the country’s top-rated hospitals and is home to the Davidoff Center, which functions as a cancer hospital within a hospital. The Davidoff Center, which recently doubled its capacity, currently treats one out of every seven cancer patients in the State of Israel, according to its director Dr. Gal Markel, who now also serves as the chairman of the newly formed Samueli Institute.
According to Markel, the goal of the new institute is to develop new, more holistic cancer treatment methods and practices. The institute’s research will look at everything “from the level of the molecule to the full person, along the full course of treatment, asking questions that are important not just from the investigator’s perspective, but from the patient’s perspective and from the community’s perspective.”
Markel said the donation and the formation of the new institute were more than five years in the making. Henry Samueli, a co-founder of the Broadcom Inc. semiconductor company, and his wife, Susan, made multiple donations over those years to the Davidoff Center to fund a number of different studies, specifically focused on melanoma and immunology. While significant, Markel said those donations were on a far smaller scale. Building on that existing relationship,Markel said the hospital approached the couple and their family foundation about the institute.
According to the Samuelis, the “true measure of success” for the institute will be how many of the new techniques, procedures and guidelines that it develops are implemented at “leading institutes throughout the world.”
Ve’Ahavta Et HaGer
Religious advocacy group organizes ‘Love the Convert’ Shabbat in U.S., Israel before Shavuot
Religious communities across Israel and the United States will dedicate this coming Shabbat to the mitzvah of loving the ger, or convert, ahead of next week’s Shavuot holiday, which is traditionally associated with the concept of conversion, as part of an annual initiative organized by Israel’s ITIM religious advocacy organization, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
Holiday connection: While this is the fourth year that ITIM has organized the “Ve’Ahavta Et HaGer” (Love the Convert) Shabbat, this will be the first year that communities outside of Israel will take part, ITIM’s founder and director, Seth Farber, told eJP. “It’s the Shabbat before Shavuot. One dimension of Shavuot is the story of Ruth, who is the prototype, so to speak, of the convert to Judaism. Another is that it’s the holiday of Matan Torah (Reception of the Torah) and part of that is getting access to the Torah [through converting],” Farber said.
U.S. and Israel: More than 100 communities across Israel will take part in the initiative as will 33 in the U.S., most from up and down the East Coast, but also in Memphis, Tenn., Dallas and Oakland, Calif. “A lot of them will have the rabbi speak but some will have a convert speak about the concept of Ve’Ahavta Et HaGer,” he said.
Not for my kid: A recent survey conducted by ITIM found that the majority of people who identified as religious Zionist – 59% — said that they would not want their children marrying a convert. (Roughly half of people who identified as secular said they didn’t want their children marrying a convert, and approximately 80% of Haredi Jews said the same.) “We have to address that fear. The best way to do that is to educate, that’s that point of this Shabbat,” Farber said.
Consideration and inspiration: One of the American rabbis taking part in the initiative, Rabbi Jonathan Muskat, who leads the Young Israel of Oceanside, N.Y., said he was inspired to participate to both encourage his congregants to be more considerate toward converts and to view them as a source of inspiration. “‘Love the convert.’ It says that many times in the Torah. But in practice – probably more due to lack of education or awareness – we who aren’t converts may not be sensitive enough to their needs,” Muskat told eJP.
Above politics: In addition to getting rabbis of Jewish communities on board, Farber also contacted a number of lawmakers to endorse the initiative. Representatives from the Religious Zionism party, Likud party and Yesh Atid party all agreed to take part. “We tried to cut across party lines to make a statement that this is something we should all be rallying around,” Farber said. “People understood that this was above and beyond politics and some ideological agenda.”
The Torah of Leadership
Navigating uncertainty: Thoughts on Parshat Bamidbar
“[The] embrace of uncertainty is stamped all over the book of Bamidbar, or Numbers, that we open this week to read the Torah portion that carries the same name. The Israelites spent a long time in a state of unknowing,” writes Erica Brown, vice provost for values and leadership at Yeshiva University and director of its Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks-Herenstein Center, in her weekly column for eJewishPhilanthropy, “The Torah of Leadership.”
A place you cross: “The wilderness is often characterized by silence, but our wilderness trek was filled with noise. We complained. We threatened. We cried. We challenged ourselves. In the wilderness, a donkey spoke while some leaders were silenced. An enemy gave us a blessing. Someone recently asked me why there is not one recorded circumcision in the Book of Numbers. I responded simply that there are no births recorded in this book. There are only deaths. There is a steep price to pay when you travel in the wilderness. It’s a place you cross. You cannot stay there. The midbar is a provisional bridge between points of stability that can untether us if we stay too long.”
The search for self
Do Jewish spaces support meaning making?
“Jewish practice and thought have evolved over centuries. What we do in our communities would be unfamiliar to our great-grandparents and unrecognizable to Jews of 1,000 years ago. Whether the changes that followed the destruction of the Temple or the advent of the Enlightenment, Jewish practice is full of creative adaptations,” write Betsy Stone, a retired psychologist, and Alan Halpern, a retired synagogue executive director, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Accommodation: “Our leaders and communities have adapted ritual and practice to accommodate, then welcome Jews of different identities and abilities and then turned those innovations back toward the entire community because they were richer, more personal and/or more meaningful.”
Tensions exist: “But the tension remains between those who would preserve the practices and ways of thinking of our grandparents and those who would change them to meet the needs of ourselves and our children. The presence of multiple generations pushing and pulling in opposite directions acts as one brake. The structure and inertia of our institutions and donors acts as another.”
