Your Daily Phil: 25,000 Haredi men celebrate in Philly + Israel Parade marches on amid protests

Worthy Reads

A World Without Witnesses: In The New York Times, Sarah Wildman examines the responsibility of Holocaust survivors’ grandchildren, speaking to Anne Berest, the author of The Postcard, a semi-fictional novel that focuses on the same topic. “The third generation’s effort to reconstruct our own past and to understand the present is a means of passing on this legacy. It is also a bulwark against Holocaust denialism. ‘A world with witnesses and a world without witnesses is two different worlds,’ Ms. Berest said to me. Until recently, she continued, ‘The witnesses could say to the deniers: “No. I was there. That is what I saw, that is what I experienced, that is what human barbarity was able to do to another human being.” Without them, it is very dangerous. We know the third generation has a duty of transmission’… Understanding how the Holocaust, and the hatred at its root, was nurtured and enabled by a society that adapted itself to the Nazis is also part of the responsibility we have to the past. And yet it seems as a society that we remain somehow unsettled about what it means to claim responsibility for the horror beyond a shadowy cartoon version of incomprehensibly terrible villains and blameless victims.” [NYTimes]



It’s the Antisemitism, Stupid: In Foreign Policy, Simon Speakman Cordall reports on antisemitism in Tunisia, an issue that is rarely discussed in the country, which came to the fore last month in the deadly attack on a synagogue in Djerba during a Lag B’Omer pilgrimage festival. “Thus far, Tunisia has steadfastly refused to publicly address the anti-Semitic nature of the attack, preferring instead to characterize it as ‘criminal.’ However, the fact that the Jewish tourists and locals gathering to celebrate the festival of Lag B’Omer were specifically targeted by the attacker, 30-year-old National Guardsman Wissam Khazri, is hard to dispute… Of all the Jewish communities that once dotted northern Tunisia, only that on the island of Djerba remains. The synagogue there, whose foundations are said to date back to Jerusalem’s Temple of Solomon, remains a cornerstone of not simply Tunisian Jewish identity, but Jewish identity as a whole… ‘Now when something happens, the state doesn’t address it,’ [Habib Kazdaghli, a Muslim-born historian of Tunisia’s Jewish traditions] said. ‘I don’t think it’s anti-Semitism on their part. It’s more about being scared of even addressing the issue, and that’s worse.’” [ForeignPolicy]