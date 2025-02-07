Your Daily Phil: 25 years later, Joshua Venture is still shaking things up

Worthy Reads

Even in the Lion’s Den: In the Wall Street Journal, Rabbi Meir Soloveichik draws historical parallels to returned Israeli hostage Agam Burger’s persistence in keeping Shabbat and kosher to the best of her ability during her captivity. “Thus goes a familiar story in the history of the Jewish people: A Jew, kidnapped from the Holy Land and taken to enemy territory, refuses to eat whatever nonkosher food is provided to him… Yet the contemporary tale is, in a sense, even more astounding than the ancient ones. Daniel’s faith inspired admiration among members of the Babylonian court. God made him an object of ‘loving kindness and mercy before the minister’ of Nebuchadnezzar. This, too, obtained in Rome hundreds of years later. The plight of the priests evoked compassion from the most unlikely and surprising of people, Nero’s wife, the Empress Poppaea, who helped ensure their release. These Jews sacrificed for their faith, but the lands of their captivity featured astonishing instances of empathy. The same can’t be said of Gaza, where Ms. Berger was held in cruel captivity. It is, by all accounts, a society soaked with Jew-hate. Ms. Albag told her father that she encountered derision, and a total lack of sympathy, from every person with whom she came into contact… It is breathtaking to imagine a young woman refusing the order of terrorist thugs on her Sabbath, as well as proudly and steadfastly keeping kosher in such circumstances.” [WSJ]

Trump Whiplash: In The Times of Israel, Steven Windmueller writes about witnessing the disparate reactions within the Jewish community to the Trump administration’s actions so far. “This past weekend I experienced the dual impact of the Trump Presidency. On the one hand, I addressed a crowded synagogue sanctuary, filled with concerned Jews, uncertain and alarmed by a Second Trump Presidency, upset over the sharp rise in anti-Semitic rhetoric and action, and confused and [in] some cases disconnected from Israel in the aftermath of Oct. 7. Not twenty-four hours later I was in the midst of a pro-Trump Jewish community gathering. It is as if I am living in two separate worlds. Here, I encountered an audience fully embracing this President’s policies, as they applauded his pro-Israel agenda, embraced his war against illegal aliens, and supported his plans to oppose campus anti-Semitism. I was directly experiencing the two Americas that journalists frequently write about. For those that resonate with this President and by contrast, with those who struggle with 47, each community came to their moment from such different places and alternative perceptions… We need to remind ourselves that the roadmap of Jewish history offers us some extraordinary insights and examples of how our tradition and our people have managed in earlier times to be responsive to crisis and to divisions, as we observe how as a civilization we were able to reimagine our responses, our practices, and our beliefs.” [TOI]

The Next-Gen Fundraiser: In The Chronicle of Philanthropy, Rasheeda Childress highlights the strengths and struggles of today’s early-career fundraisers. “They are bringing their full selves to their work, and with that comes a passion for the mission that draws them to nonprofits. They constantly question what’s being done and offer new ideas about how to do things better. These up-and-comers have a chameleon-like nature that allows them to easily transition between young new donors and longtime supporters who remind them of their grandparents… Despite the energy and conviction next-generation fundraisers bring to the work, they face challenges. They struggle to find mentors, get discouraged because they set unrealistic expectations for themselves, and wrestle with finding the right work-life balance. Veteran fundraisers say nonprofits need to find ways to support these fundraisers and encourage them to stick with it because new blood and new ideas will be crucial to turn around a trend that plagues the nonprofit world: fewer donors.” [ChronicleofPhilanthropy]

The Upside of Struggling: In The Atlantic, Arthur C. Brooks explores the benefits of doing things we’re bad at. “The reason we hate being bad at things and failing is because when goal-directed activity is inhibited or blocked (either by an outside force or our own lack of aptitude), that stimulates our dorsal anterior cingulate cortex, which is part of the brain’s pain circuitry. This is the same region affected when we experience social rejection. This kind of mental pain does, however, have an evolved benefit — creating the motivation to succeed, if not at the activity at hand then at some other one… The mental pain of failure per se can also stimulate you to become better at the activity in which you lack proficiency — if you can reframe the adverse experience as an indicator of personal growth.… Employers can apply these principles as well. I like the ‘75/25 rule,’ according to which employees spend three-quarters of their time on their assigned task and one quarter helping others outside their area. The short-term cost of this is friction as people wrestle with novelty and difficulty — and bosses should take care not to make this worse by being punitive or overly critical. But I have seen the long-term benefit of better motivation in the core assignment, as well as a better flow of information and distribution of new skills across different activities within an enterprise.” [TheAtlantic]