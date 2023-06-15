Your Daily Phil: $1.5B for Holocaust survivors + URJ high school in Israel merges with JNF-USA

So long, Kibbutz Tzuba

URJ to merge its high school Israel program with JNF-USA’s Alexander Muss

The Union for Reform Judaism’s Heller High campus on Kibbutz Tzuba outside Jerusalem. (Courtesy/Union for Reform Judaism)

The Union for Reform Judaism is shutting down its Kibbutz Tzuba campus outside Jerusalem for its Heller High Israel program and will move to the Jewish National Fund-USA’s Alexander Muss High School campus in Hod Hasharon beginning this fall, the movement announced on Wednesday, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.



Streamlining: Rabbi Josh Weinberg, the vice president of the URJ for Israel and Reform Zionism and a senior advisor to Heller High, told eJP that the merger was meant to make the program more efficient and cost-effective. The move comes as the Reform movement has faced significant financial challenges in recent years. “Why should we be spending the money to run our own program there on general studies when we could do it together with other groups and be more efficient while maintaining the integrity of our program,” Weinberg said. Though he added that the partnership was not the result of one particular budgetary development, but was something the movement has “been thinking about for a long time… and we thought that it was a good time to make the move now.”



Some cuts: The merger will result in the dismissal of several current Heller High staff members, Weinberg acknowledged, though he said the Reform movement is looking to mitigate that as much as possible. “That’s going to be part of additional discussions and negotiations with Alexander Muss as we move forward, but I’m hoping we can keep as many of the people as possible,” Weinberg said. “Part of the beauty of the program is the people who run it, so that’s really important.”



New opportunities: Weinberg, who previously taught in the Heller High program, said the move away from Kibbutz Tzuba, which is located in the Judean hills west of the Israeli capital, was disappointing but highlighted the opportunity that it represented for the future participants to interact with the Reform congregations around Hod Hasharon. “Kibbutz Tzuba is a very special place that many of us have a lot of love and connection to, and that’ll be sad. But Hod Hasharon is also in eretz Yisrael (the land of Israel),” he said. “We have several Reform congregations in and around Hod Hasharon… and I think it’ll be a great opportunity for them to spend more time on the ground with the movement.”



