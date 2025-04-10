The Jewish values of asking questions and being prepared for the answers

We all know the scene from the film “The Ten Commandments”: In the wake of the tenth plague, the Israelites are on their way out of Egypt, but then Pharaoh decides he’s not quite done with them yet. The people are led to the sea, which Moses (played by Charlton Heston) splits, allowing the people escape; and then Egyptians are swallowed up as the waters crash back together.

Of course, it doesn’t end there. The people escape, but they are tired, scared and filled with complaints. These people are unafraid to challenge their leaders (poor Moses) and demand evidence that the path they are taking will lead them to a better place. Moses faces a crisis in leadership, yet he ultimately leads not by fear or coercion but through influence, vision and perseverance.

Jewish values teach us that leadership is not about power but rather character, vision and humility — traits that seem in perennially short supply. Perhaps to emphasize the dangers of unchecked power, the Torah highlights Pharaoh’s abusive and narcissistic nature.

Ironically, the dynamic of the Exodus story is seen regularly on nonprofit boards, which play a crucial role in guiding organizations toward their mission. The line between effective oversight and counterproductive micromanagement can be thin.

“Helicopter governance,” where board members excessively intervene in day-to-day operations, can stifle staff, undermine trust, frustrate leadership and ultimately harm the organization. It can also slow decision-making to a crawl — which is dangerous in today’s fast-paced world, where you often have just minutes to respond to the news cycle and social media landscape. No one wants a board that stifles new ideas or frustrates team members to the point where morale breaks down.

Aleutie/Getty Images

At the same time, we also know that our Jewish tradition calls on us to ask questions. In fact, questioning is one of the hallmarks of our culture, from the earliest biblical accounts to the modern Passover Seder table. We are taught to dig deeper, probe assumptions and demand clarity.

Perhaps the difference between healthy inquiry and intrusive oversight lies in the approach?

Consider the distinction between asking “Why did you choose this project?,” which can sound accusatory, versus “Can you share the process you used to select this project?,” which shows curiosity and respect for the professional’s expertise. Similarly, announcing, “I think we should handle fundraising this way” can shut down dialogue, while asking, “What strategies are we considering, and what are the pros and cons of each?” invites collaboration and honors the knowledge of those who are on the front lines every day.

By focusing on long-term goals and the guiding mission — rather than getting stuck in operational details — a board provides the leadership an organization needs without undermining professional staff.

Some professional organizations might be wary of having unpaid lay leaders set the organization’s objectives. Such concerns are valid. These are not easy waters to navigate.

At Jewish National Fund-USA, we not only do not pay our lay leaders, but we make them pay for the privilege of giving us their time. From afar, it may seem like an odd concept. But when volunteer leaders have invested (significant) dollars to be part of a movement, they become deeply committed to its success.

We also try to involve them early on in their philanthropic lives. For example, we mandate that every board, including our national one, must have a seat for a member of our JNFuture division (which is comprised of 22- to 40-year-olds). Furthermore, every project, initiative and program that we invest in originates from a decision made by one of our task forces — again, all let by our partners (i.e. donors). The beauty of having them lead our organization is that they are also our target demographic. They know what works because they are both the salesperson and the customer.

If we keep asking questions, listening to answers and moving forward in partnership between our professionals and partners, we will ensure a future of strength, opportunity and promise for all who call Israel home — and for everyone who stands beside them in solidarity and support.

Deb Lust Zaluda is the president of Jewish National Fund-USA.