Strengthening Jewish education from the inside out: Supporting our teachers

Hillel David Rapp’s recent article in eJewishPhilanthropy (“In Jewish day schools, we invest in everything but teachers,” Feb. 26) highlights several important issues regarding the roles and benefits of teachers in Jewish day schools. His observations prompt a much-needed discussion about how we can better support educators in these schools. Below, I offer responses to some of the key ideas he raised, along with suggestions for addressing the challenges he outlined.

As Rapp correctly points out, many funders tend to focus on the next “shiny object” in Jewish day schools — new programs, initiatives, or innovative technologies — rather than addressing the fundamental need of supporting operating costs, particularly those that could lead to higher teacher salaries. I remember once, somewhat facetiously, suggesting to funders that if they contributed to the operating budget, I would have teachers wear brass plaques around their necks acknowledging that their salaries were funded by these donors. While the suggestion earned a polite laugh, it didn’t gain traction then, nor do I expect that supporting operating budgets will ever become a popular funding avenue.

However, this doesn’t mean we should give up on the goal of increasing teacher compensation. We need to find creative ways to funnel more money into educators’ pockets without burdening parents, who are already paying steep tuition fees.

Innovative approaches to teacher compensation

The Jewish Education Innovation Challenge (JEIC) has initiated two programs aimed at addressing this challenge. Several years ago, we explored a plan that allowed Judaic teachers to claim parsonage deductions on their taxes, regardless of their rabbinic title. This initiative applied to educators who taught classes, led prayer services, or provided spiritual counseling. While some schools embraced this approach, others were hesitant, concerned about potentially overstepping IRS regulations.

More recently, in partnership with Touro University we have developed a consortium of Jewish day school stakeholders working on two key initiatives focused on the recruitment and retention of talented educators. One initiative focuses on retention and is based on a locally-driven model. It involves communities recruiting Jewish institutions to offer across-the-board discounts to Jewish educators. These discounts would cover a range of expenses, including synagogue and JCC memberships, school and camp tuition, and purchases from kosher supermarkets and restaurants. This model would provide tangible financial benefits to educators, without requiring significant financial commitments from the participating organizations. Additionally, the initiative would include an identification card for teachers, emphasizing their status as Jewish educators rather than framing the discounts as handouts.

The critical role of classroom teachers

Rapp also makes an important point about the centrality of classroom teachers. While informal experiences like shabbatons and other extracurricular activities are valuable for engaging students, they cannot replace the day-in, day-out classroom instruction that equips students with the Torah knowledge and Jewish life skills necessary for long-term engagement. Informal experiences may inspire students initially, but it is the classroom education that ensures lasting impact. Without a strong educational foundation, that initial enthusiasm risks fading.

Building on the idea of the importance of classroom teachers, Rapp suggests linking merit-based salary increases to student mastery. While this idea has merit, it presents challenges, such as the difficulty in measuring student growth and the potential for creating a ranking system that might not reflect the unique capacities of each student. JEIC is opposed to such ranking systems given all of the negative implications that are associated with grades and rankings. Instead, I propose an alternative approach: a tiered system of classroom teachers.

A tiered approach to teacher development

In many schools, teaching is typically structured with a single tier of educators (or perhaps a tier and a teaching assistant). However, I suggest developing a fully-tiered system that allows teachers to advance based on their expertise and pedagogical skills. This system would enable experienced teachers to move into roles such as master teacher, mentor teacher, or classroom-embedded instructional leader. Such a model allows talented teachers to continue working directly with students while also mentoring their colleagues and sharing best practices.

This approach has multiple benefits. First, it keeps top educators in the classroom, where they are most needed. Second, it provides opportunities for growth and leadership, without requiring them to leave teaching for administrative roles. Yes, recruiting students, fundraising and managing parent relationships are vital to a school’s success. However, our primary focus must remain on the students — our end users. Schools exist to foster the growth and development of the next generation of committed Jews, and our teachers are at the heart of that mission.

A call for ongoing dialogue

At JEIC, we are always looking for innovative ways to enhance the Jewish impact on students. Teachers are an essential part of elevating that impact. We thank Mr. Rapp for sparking this important conversation, and we look forward to continuing it with anyone interested in finding new and better ways to support our educators and, ultimately, our students.

Sharon Freundel is the managing director of the Jewish Education Innovation Challenge (JEIC).