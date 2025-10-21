Sheila Katz named chief Jewish life officer at Jewish Federations of North America

In early October, Katz stepped down as CEO of the National Council of Jewish Women, which she led for over six years

Sheila Katz, the former CEO of the National Council of Jewish Women, will take over as chief Jewish life officer at the Jewish Federations of North America, the organization shared exclusively with eJewishPhilanthropy.

She succeeds Sarah Eisenman, who stepped down last November. Katz will enter the position in December.

Before departing NCJW in early October, Katz led the organization for over six years, spearheading several initiatives supporting women’s reproductive rights, namely Jews for Abortion Access and Rabbis for Repro. Under Katz, NCJW’s membership more than doubled, increasing from 90,000 in 2019 to 250,000 today. Following Oct. 7, 2023, Katz also hosted a session at the United Nations to raise awareness about sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas during the attacks.

Beyond NCJW, Katz has also held positions in the nonprofit sector, including serving on the executive committee of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, the board of governors of Tel Aviv University and the board of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. Katz also worked for Hillel International for 12 years, ultimately serving as vice president for student engagement and leadership.

During the height of the #MeToo movement, Katz played a large role in the founding of SRE Network (Safety, Respect Equity) — an organization that aims to increase gender inclusivity in workplaces and communal environments.

Katz’s work at JFNA will be focused on community belonging and expanding access to Jewish education and other engagement opportunities.

“My vision is a Jewish community where education, service, and meaning are opportunities for all,” Katz said in a statement about her new role. “Jewish Federations are the backbone of Jewish communal life and have played a critical role in supporting Jewish education for children and families around the world, which is why I’m so honored to join the team to bring this vision to life and help secure a vibrant Jewish future.”

In a statement, Eric Fingerhut, JFNA’s president and CEO, described Katz’s role as an opportunity to build on the “Surge” in Jewish engagement that emerged in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks.

“Bringing Sheila Katz onto our team is a bold step toward realizing the full opportunity that the Surge offers to build dynamic Jewish life for the next generation, with focuses on Jewish education, mental health through BeWell, volunteering in Israel, and engaging the Jewish midlife community,” Fingerhut said. “Under her guidance, our Jewish Life Department will work to make Jewish communal life safe, inspiring, meaningful, and accessible for every Jew, everywhere.”