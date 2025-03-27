Richard Priem named CEO of Community Security Service as Dov Ben-Shimon steps down

The former federation exec’s decision to step down was ‘mutually agreed’ with group’s board; Priem comes with security background, experiencing leading the small outfit

Dov Ben-Shimon is stepping down as CEO of the Community Security Service less than six months after taking the helm of the organization as he and the board “mutually agreed” that the former federation executive was not the “right long-term fit” for the role, the group said this week. Richard Priem, the group’s COO who previously served as interim CEO, will enter the position in a permanent capacity effective immediately.

Ben-Shimon joined CSS, a relatively small outfit, in November after a 10-year stint as CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest (N.J.), one of the largest Jewish federations in the country.

“After thoughtful discussions, the CSS Board and our CEO, Dov, have mutually agreed that this is not the right long-term fit given the organization’s current stage and evolving needs,” CSS said in a statement. “While Dov brings extensive experience leading larger, more established communal organizations, CSS remains in a critical growth phase as a community-driven security organization.”

The organization, which was formed in 2007, said that it was also looking for a chief executive with “a more operational focus to ensure CSS continues to expand, train more volunteers, and strengthen security for Jewish communities across the country.” The group recently expanded its mandate, given the antisemitism gripping college campuses, to teach self-defense classes and safety training to Jewish students.

Priem emerged as a natural fit, having served as CSS’s interim CEO through the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks. His background includes serving as an IDF paratrooper, holding a leadership role in the official security organization of the Jewish community in the Netherlands, and working at the United Nations Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate and the Anti-Defamation League. He joined CSS as head of operations in 2020.

“Richard has been an integral part of CSS, bringing deep expertise in security, operations, and organizational leadership,” the organization said.

CSS stressed that the leadership change was decided by the board and Ben-Shimon “together and with great mutual respect.” The organization added: “We are deeply grateful for Dov’s leadership and contributions during his time with CSS and appreciate his dedication to our mission.”