Redefining the role of Jewish day schools

Jewish day schools must be recognized not as a niche option for the observant but as the cornerstone of Jewish continuity.

In the United States, fewer than 5% of non-Orthodox Jewish children attend Jewish day schools. Out of an estimated 1.6 million Jewish children, over 1.2 million are missing the opportunity for an immersive Jewish education — one that could provide them with a profound sense of identity, a deeper connection to their heritage and a strong foundation for leadership within the Jewish community.

A recent study by Prizmah: Center for Jewish Day Schools found that day school alumni are more than twice as likely as non-day school alumni to recognize the importance of Jewish identity. They are also four times more likely to feel a strong connection to Israel. The data speaks for itself: day schools are our best option to fuel a strong Jewish future.

Jewish day schools offer rigorous academic and religious programs, yet many cater only to a specific demographic, inadvertently reinforcing the perception that they serve a niche community. But what if we redefined their role? What if Jewish day schools were seen not as a choice for a select few, but as an indispensable institution for the entire Jewish community — an engine for Jewish continuity, a pipeline for future leadership and a means of ensuring long-term engagement in Jewish life?

This is the challenge the Ronald S. Lauder Impact Initiative (LII) is tackling head-on. A bold strategic intervention aimed at reshaping the landscape of Jewish day school education and redefining its role within the broader Jewish ecosystem, LII operates on three fundamental principles:

1. Jewish day schools as community institutions

LII is committed to making Jewish day schools relevant and accessible to the wider Jewish community. These institutions must not be seen as the exclusive domain of the Orthodox or the deeply affiliated. Instead, they should be positioned as vital community assets that nurture Jewish identity across denominations and levels of observance.

Through strategic partnerships with school leaders, early childhood education (ECE) representatives, rabbis, parents and Jewish federations, LII is fostering an inclusive vision of Jewish day schools — one that welcomes all Jewish families, regardless of background.

2. Challenging the affordability narrative

A common misconception is that Jewish day schools are prohibitively expensive for most families. While cost is certainly a factor, it is not the primary barrier to enrollment.

Research has shown that many Jewish families choose to enroll their children in elite private schools, even when high-quality Jewish day schools are available nearby. Ironically, many of these private institutions have tuition fees significantly higher than those of Jewish day schools. The real issue, therefore, is perception: the belief that Jewish day schools are overly religious, academically inferior or lacking in prestige.

LII is actively working to close this perception gap by partnering with top-tier schools that combine academic excellence with a deep sense of Jewish identity, purpose and community. The goal is to position Jewish day schools as competitive institutions that not only provide outstanding education but also cultivate future leaders, Israel advocates and engaged Jewish citizens.

3. A data-driven, action-oriented approach

LII is not merely funding programs: It is conducting rigorous multi-dimensional research to understand the concerns and motivations of Jewish families and communities. Through data analysis, pilot initiatives and direct engagement with stakeholders, LII is developing targeted strategies to enhance the appeal and accessibility of Jewish day schools.

More importantly, LII does not function as just another philanthropic entity. It serves as a facilitator, bringing together key players in Jewish education, including: Jewish day school professionals and lay leaders; Jewish ECE representatives; rabbis and community leaders; Jewish federations and other philanthropic organizations; and parents and prospective families. Through this collaborative approach, LII is shifting the conversation on Jewish education from theoretical discourse to tangible action.

This movement is made possible through the leadership of Ronald S. Lauder, whose transformative work in Jewish education across Europe has profoundly impacted thousands of Jewish children. This is not a solo endeavor, however. To drive meaningful change, we need more leaders, funders and stakeholders willing to invest in the future of Jewish education. The current climate — one where increasing numbers of Jewish children feel unsafe in both public and private schools — underscores the urgent need for strong, values-driven educational environments. Jewish day schools are no longer just an alternative; they are a necessity. These institutions serve as incubators for Jewish leadership, shaping the advocates, professionals and decision-makers who will guide the Jewish community and champion Israel in the years ahead.

Many describe investing in Jewish education as a “big bet.” But this is not a gamble — it is a proven investment in a model that works. Jewish day school graduates consistently emerge as some of the most engaged and influential leaders within the Jewish world. The data is conclusive: those who attend Jewish day schools are far more likely to participate in Jewish life, assume leadership roles on college campuses and in their communities and advocate for Israel.

What LII is doing is not speculative. It is essential.

Jewish day schools must be recognized not as a niche option for the observant but as the cornerstone of Jewish continuity. For this to happen, we must break old assumptions and reimagine Jewish education in a way that resonates with the next generation. For too long, conversations about Jewish education have remained stagnant. LII is committed to shifting the paradigm — not merely discussing the problem but actively facilitating ownership of the challenge and collaboratively crafting solutions.

However, real change demands collective action. Parents, community leaders and philanthropists must unite to redefine the role of Jewish schools and recognize them as fundamental to Jewish continuity in the 21st century.

The time for discussion is over. The future of Jewish continuity depends on action. Invest in Jewish children. Strengthen our communities. Secure our legacy. The responsibility is ours. The time is now.

Let’s build it together.

Hadassa Halpern is the executive director of the Ronald S. Lauder Impact Initiative (LII). She previously served as the chief program officer at Educating for Impact in Europe.