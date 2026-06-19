Koum Family Foundation gifts $36 million to L.A.’s Milken Community School for campus expansion

Donation comes as part of major capital campaign as the school expands to its new campus, which will be named for the WhatsApp cofounder

The Koum Family Foundation donated $36 million to Los Angeles’ Milken Community School, one of the largest non-Orthodox Jewish day schools in the country, as part of a major capital campaign, the school announced on Thursday.

The 22-acre property that the school recently purchased from the American Jewish University will be named the Jan Koum Campus of Milken Community School in recognition of the donation.

The donation to the Milken school is the latest allocation by the foundation launched by the WhatsApp co-founder, who has emerged as one of the most significant Jewish philanthropists today, supporting a wide array of Jewish causes in the United States, Israel and the former Soviet Union. Last month, Koum donated $200 million to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

“Jan Koum’s extraordinary generosity is a profound investment in the future of the Jewish people,” Sarah Shulkind, Milken’s head of school, said in a statement. “We see the creation of this campus as a transformational moment for the Los Angeles Jewish community. By strengthening Milken, we are strengthening the future of Jewish life, deepening community and inspiring enduring connections to Israel.”

Keith Wasserman, a Milken school board member and co-founder of the VC firm Gelt Venture Partners, hailed Koum as a “true mensch” for the donation, writing on social media that the new campus will “be the epicenter for the heart and soul of Jewish L.A.”

The school said that the Koum donation brings the school’s total fundraising effort for its capital campaign to $152 million.