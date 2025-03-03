Bay Area’s EarlyJ expands to L.A. with $3 million grant to boost city’s Jewish preschools

Early childhood education nonprofit looks to support 51 institutions, seeing them as a major inroad for stronger Jewish identity among young families

EarlyJ, an initiative to improve Jewish early childhood education first launched in the Bay Area, has expanded its reach to Los Angeles, following a $3 million grant from the Rodan Family Foundation, which is looking to deepen its work with young Jewish families.

In the Bay Area, EarlyJ, a philanthropic venture aimed at transforming the reach and quality of Jewish early childhood education, supports 48 Jewish preschools, nearly 600 educators, and over 2,500 children. It has awarded 46 grants totaling over $3 million. Its support has also facilitated the launch of three new Jewish preschools and created an additional 365 enrollment spots, contributing to a 7.9% increase in Jewish preschool enrollment.

Now, it hopes to do the same for L.A. To start, EarlyJ plans to reach 51 Jewish preschools, including synagogue-based programs, Chabad houses, Jewish community centers, independent programs and other Jewish daycare centers.

“Our goal is to increase the number of children enrolled in Jewish early childhood education,” Sharona Israeli-Roth, founding president and executive director of EarlyJ, told eJewishPhilanthropy. “This is where we lay the foundation for Jewish identity in the Diaspora. It is crucial for both parents and children to begin their Jewish journey early, as many will later transition to public schools. These preschool years might be the only time they are immersed in a Jewish environment, forming friendships and connections that will last a lifetime.”

Israeli-Roth experienced this firsthand after sending her daughter to a Jewish preschool in the Bay Area. Her daughter, now 23, still maintains friendships from those early years — formed while playing in the school yard and celebrating Jewish holidays with her classmates. Additionally, the parents of those children remain close friends with both of her parents.

“That sense of belonging is invaluable,” said Israeli-Roth.

Two years ago, the Rodan Family Foundation — founded by Katie and Amnon Rodan in 2018, with their children, Elana Rodan Schuldt and Daniela Rodan, also actively involved — partnered with the Koum Family Foundation to launch EarlyJ. In 2024, the Weingarten Foundation also joined as an anchor funder.

Rodan Schuldt, president and CEO of the Rodan Family Foundation, grew up in San Francisco and moved to Los Angeles two years ago with her family. Her move sparked the idea to expand EarlyJ to L.A., a city with the second-largest Jewish population in the U.S. after New York.

EarlyJ faces challenges in reaching young families: About 17% of Jewish families send their children to Jewish early education in San Francisco. In Los Angeles, the participation rate is slightly higher, but still in the minority — 20-25%, according to Rodan Schuldt.

The reasons why more Jewish parents don’t opt to send their children to Jewish preschools range from the schools’ shorter hours of operation, long distances to travel — especially for families in remote or desert areas — and, of course, cost.

By investing in Jewish education, training teachers, raising salaries, opening new classes in remote areas and more, EarlyJ hopes to change that. This year, the organization will send 10 educators from Los Angeles and 10 from the Bay Area to a 17-day seminar in Israel. The program also includes a year of continued learning upon their return. Participants will earn five academic credits, receive a salary increase and gain a new title recognizing the expertise they bring back to their schools.

“Many educators struggle financially and often leave for jobs at Starbucks or Target, where they earn better wages and benefits,” Israeli-Roth said. “We are committed to changing that.”

One key initiative is a master’s degree program with the American Jewish University in Los Angeles. Educators who complete two years of study will receive a salary increase funded by EarlyJ. In the first year, EarlyJ fully covers the increase; in the second year, it will cover 60%, with the preschool covering 40%. By year three, the preschool will take full responsibility, allowing time to adjust their budgets.

Bruce Powell, dean of the School for Jewish Education and Leadership at American Jewish University, called this a transformative moment in the history of Jewish early childhood education in America.

“EarlyJ is now the model for how to support Jewish early childhood education and the teachers in other communities throughout our nation. This is already happening in cities and organizations across the United States,” said Powell.

Parents are grateful for the initiative, as some didn’t have a Jewish preschool nearby until EarlyJ helped establish one. A parent from Osher Marin JCC, which offers programs for children ages 18 months to 5 years, said, “Opening a new school was no small feat. The sense of community we’ve felt over the past year has been a true source of strength. Our Shabbat gatherings in Mill Valley are especially meaningful, and I’m so thankful to be part of a preschool that cares so deeply, not just for our children, but for one another as well.”

“What sets EarlyJ apart is our systematic, community-wide approach to ECE, [Early Childhood Education]” said Rodan Schuldt. “Every community has its own challenges, but the fundamental levers for growth remain the same: enrollment capacity, quality, affordability and family engagement.”

In the past couple of years, EarlyJ has received many requests from Jewish communities across the U.S. Rodan Schuldt doesn’t rule out the possibility of expanding to other cities in the future, but for now, it is focusing on Los Angeles.

“Ultimately, this is about securing the future of the Jewish community,” said Rodan Schuldt. “These early years are where we plant those seeds to grow the next generation of strong, engaged and proud Jews.”