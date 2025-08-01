AJC donates $25,000 to repair Gaza Catholic church “unintentionally” shelled by Israel

‘We are deeply saddened by the deaths, injuries and structural damage at the Holy Family Church in Gaza and stand in solidarity with our Catholic brothers and sisters,’ AJC CEO Ted Deutch says

The American Jewish Committee donated $25,000 to help repair the Holy Family Church, the only Catholic church in Gaza, which was damaged by errant Israeli munitions last month, the organization said.

“We are deeply saddened by the deaths, injuries and structural damage at the Holy Family Church in Gaza and stand in solidarity with our Catholic brothers and sisters,” AJC CEO Ted Deutch said in a statement. “We pray for the full recovery of the injured and the safety of all peoples affected by the devastation of war.”

On July 17, the church was shelled by an Israeli tank, killing three and wounding others. An IDF inquiry found that the strike was the result of “an unintentional deviation of munitions.” The incident sparked international tensions, drawing responses from both Pope Leo and President Donald Trump, and an apology from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The donation is being made to the Archdiocese of New York, which, according to a statement, will oversee the distribution of funds to the church in Gaza.

“In the wake of this tragedy, we want to be there for Catholic partners who have been there for the Jewish people in our times of need. Together, as Christians and Jews, we can affirm the shared humanity of all,” said Rabbi Noam Marans, AJC’s director of interreligious affairs.

In a statement, the AJC described the donation as doing “what is right and consistent with Jewish values” and emphasized their relationship with the Archdiocese of New York, which participated in an interfaith coalition that provided funds to rebuild Kibbutz Kfar Aza following Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attacks in Southern Israel.

“AJC is grateful to our dear friend Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archdiocese of New York, and the Catholic Near East Welfare Association for their assistance in enabling AJC to do what is right and consistent with Jewish values,” the organization said.

AJC’s announcement comes days after the group raised concerns about the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and as more Diaspora Jewish organizations call for Israel to allow far more aid into the beleaguered enclave.