10 things I learned this past year about Jewish philanthropy 

Jewish organizations need to be smarter about attracting donors, particularly young ones, they need to better train staff and they need to be fewer in number

As we begin 2026, I’m reflecting on how much my understanding of Jewish giving has evolved over the past year. It’s been a deeply personal journey based on my activities and learnings throughout 2025.

1. I finally feel like a philanthropist

For years, I called myself a donor. I wrote checks, attended galas and responded to appeals. But last year, my husband and I finally established a donor-advised fund, driven partly by life stage and partly by the upcoming tax law changes.

What I didn’t expect was how different I would feel. With money segregated specifically for giving, I find myself researching more carefully, thinking strategically about impact, planning rather than reacting. The shift from donor to philanthropist has changed how I see myself in relation to the causes I care about: more empowered, more thoughtful, more generous.

2. Fundraising isn’t about us — it’s about them

Perhaps my most profound shift in 2025: Fundraising isn’t about getting money for organizational dreams — it’s about inviting donors to fulfill theirs.

Instead of “How do we get donors to fund our programs?” nonprofits should ask: “What are donors dreaming about? What impact do they aspire to create? How can our organizations become vehicles for their vision?”

When an organization first asks what matters to me, genuinely listens to my aspirations, and only then tells me how their work can advance my goals, we are creating a partnership. That’s what inspires transformative giving, not just transactional donations.

3. Multi-generational philanthropy and values transfer

After reading Jack Wertheimer’s book, Jewish Giving, and becoming a “Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy,” I’m far more mindful of generational shifts in philanthropy. Older generations give out of loyalty; younger generations are not as attached to institutions and care more about measurable impact. They want innovation, not just preservation. They respond more to data and less to emotional appeals.

We need more multi-generational conversations about philanthropy, whether around the dinner table or facilitated in a conference room. Millennials, Gen X and Gen Z need to hear older family members talk about values and personal legacies. These conversations are hard, but necessary. The “Great Wealth Transfer” isn’t just about money; it’s about passing on commitment to Jewish life itself.

4. Women: The untapped philanthropic force

Women score lower than men on financial literacy tests, even with the same education. But much of that gap comes from confidence. Women often know more than they think they know (hello, imposter syndrome), but are hesitant to claim that knowledge.

This matters. Lower financial confidence leads to less engagement with retirement planning, investing and philanthropy. Jewish organizations should lead in training women about finances and philanthropic impact. When financially educated, research shows women are more likely than men to want to use their wealth for the common good.

5. Support for Israel and combating antisemitism continues

Events since Oct. 7, 2023, have fundamentally altered Jewish philanthropic priorities. Support for Israel and combating antisemitism dominate donor concerns, with measurable decreases in funding for other worthy causes within the Jewish community.

Educational institutions, social services and cultural initiatives that historically received strong support now compete with urgent security and advocacy needs. The Jewish community is generous, but the philanthropic pie isn’t infinite. I don’t have an answer for this tension. I just know we need to acknowledge it honestly.

6. We need fewer, stronger organizations

Here’s the uncomfortable truth: We have too many Jewish organizations. Their missions are laudable, their work important. But we are spreading ourselves and our donors too thin.

We’ve created hundreds of overlapping organizations with duplicative costs. Smaller organizations can’t afford the technology or professional staff that today’s donors expect. And we have too many aging buildings that are absorbing capital that could otherwise be spent on programs.

If we’re honest about stewardship and impact, we need greater collaboration and consolidation—fewer, stronger organizations serving the community better. Federations and foundations can lead by supporting conversations that preserve impact while decreasing overhead.

7. Artificial intelligence must be embraced and managed

Technology isn’t optional anymore — it’s essential for survival. AI can analyze giving patterns, identify donor interests and predict capacity with remarkable accuracy. Yet most organizations can’t keep up. They lack the resources, the expertise and often the cultural willingness to embrace these tools.

Here’s what we’re missing: AI tells us what donors do, but not why they give. It surfaces behavior, not purpose. It identifies patterns, but can’t uncover the legacy someone dreams of building.

We must fund technology tools and train staff on social media, AI and real-time impact tracking. But technology should enhance human connection, not replace it. The data shows us where to look; human insight tells us what questions to ask.

8. Recruiting, investing and training

Have you noticed how the same board members recycle through organizations? Heard employees express frustration over lack of training that would make their work better? We need to invest in lay leadership and staff development. I was surprised when a senior nonprofit employee didn’t understand that nonprofits can be…profitable.

Board training about the Jewish philanthropic landscape and how the organization fits within it would be instrumental in setting viable growth strategies. We need to invest in our people.

9. The Johnson Amendment’s reinterpretation: A cautionary tale

In July 2025, the IRS announced that houses of worship may now speak about political candidates through “customary channels of communication” without risking tax-exempt status.

A house of worship should be a place where all feel welcome, regardless of politics. As synagogues become more political, there’s real risk of alienating members who don’t share their clergy’s views. People want peace, spirituality and friendship at their houses of worship, not politics. I’ve already heard from friends who’ve stopped giving to their shuls because they feel unwelcome politically. In an era of increased competition for limited philanthropic dollars, partisan advocacy could accelerate donor attrition.

10. The year ahead: A new beginning

Last year taught me that Jewish philanthropy stands at an inflection point. We face unprecedented challenges—stretched resources, generational shifts, existential threats to Israel and Jewish communities worldwide. But we also have unprecedented opportunities.

Creating my DAF forced me to think differently about strategy and legacy. Working with philanthropists and nonprofits has made me proud of our community’s generosity and impact. But pride isn’t enough.

As we begin 2026, the future of Jewish philanthropy requires all of us—donors and organizations — to show up differently. Donors as partners, not ATMs. Organizations as vehicles for donor vision, not just recipients of charity. Collaboration over competition. Innovation alongside tradition.

We have the resources. We have the commitment. What we need now is the courage to reimagine how we work together.

That’s my commitment as we start this new year. What’s yours?

Karen Kolodny, a nonprofit consultant, is the former CEO of JCC-MidWestchester in Scarsdale, N.Y. She is 21/64 trained, a Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy and advises families and foundations on their strategic philanthropy.