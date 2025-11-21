Your Daily Phil: Who’s a rabbi these days? Inside Atra’s controversial study

What You Should Know

A recent study by Atra – Center for Rabbinic Innovation has been making waves in the Jewish communal world since its release last week, for reasons that its authors hoped and for ones they didn’t, report eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher and Judah Ari Gross. The report sheds light on the so-called pipeline challenges facing the American rabbinate, where rabbis are — and aren’t — applying to work and why. But the survey also raised eyebrows with the finding that 51% of current rabbinical students identify as LGBTQ+, including 12% who identified as trans or nonbinary.

There are caveats and criticisms of these statistics, namely that they do not include Modern Orthodox rabbinical students and that they bunch together substantially different seminaries that do not necessarily belong in the same group. Yet the findings of the study indicate a non-Orthodox rabbinate whose demographics are substantially different from the non-Orthodox Jewish population that it will serve.

Several leading figures within the Jewish communal world told eJP that these findings are both a symptom of and a contributor to a progressive drift among non-Orthodox denominations, which may put them at odds with mainstream Jewish communal organizations. They added that it will make it far more difficult for rabbinic programs to receive the philanthropic support that they require.

The study, which was performed by Rosov Consulting, has significant flaws, especially related to information on the Orthodox community, experts said, but they stressed that it includes important findings that offer a critical window into understanding the non-Orthodox American rabbinate. While 97% of current rabbis find their work rewarding, the workforce is aging, with only 6% under 35, and more rabbis are choosing non-congregational roles over pulpit roles, despite lower pay. This is because pulpit positions are seen as emotionally taxing with blurred boundaries and unrealistic expectations. The study also showed that 66% of current rabbinical students are entering the field after leaving another career.

Still, it’s the LGBTQ+ statistic that is gaining the most attention, even though the study cautions it “may be an overestimate.” From a demographic standpoint, the 51% figure does not align with the Jewish community’s overall makeup. A 2020 Pew study showed 9% of American Jews identify as LGBTQ+, and 25% of those under 30 identified as such. The study also shows that 12% of current students identify as trans or nonbinary — a figure that has quadrupled over the past 10 years — while less than 1.6% of Americans identify as such, according to a 2022 Williams Institute study. In contrast, the study found that there is near gender parity among non-Orthodox rabbis — 53% male rabbis, 46% female rabbis — bringing the figure closer in line with the share of women in the population.

Senior figures within the Jewish community raised concerns to eJP that the results may make it more difficult for non-Orthodox rabbinic programs to receive funding. Rabbi Shua Brick, who is considered the first openly gay Orthodox congregational rabbi, disagreed with the concerns. “I think anyone who actually was donating or cared about these rabbinical schools or anyone who’s been in these classes anytime recently will not be surprised by any of these statistics,” he said. “I don’t think it’ll change any donor’s minds.”

That these statistics won’t change the minds of donors may precisely be the problem, however, as most of the seminaries mentioned in the report are facing increasingly dire funding shortages, with many forced to sell off property and dip into their endowments to stay afloat in recent years. Indeed, Atra was formed in large part because of the lack of interest in the rabbinate by Jewish philanthropy.

Read the full report here.