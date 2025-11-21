Your Daily Phil: Who’s a rabbi these days? Inside Atra’s controversial study
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we break down a recent study by Atra – Center for Rabbinic Innovation of American rabbis and rabbinical students. We review the contents of the World Zionist Congress power-sharing agreement and report on New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s controversial reaction to a demonstration outside Park East Synagogue last night. We feature an opinion piece by Josh Schalk about the untapped potential of grandparents in formal Jewish education, and one by Ophelie Namiech reflecting on her experience over the past two years as an Israeli working in the field of humanitarian aid. Also in this issue: Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz, Elliott Broidy and Mark Mellman.
What You Should Know
A recent study by Atra – Center for Rabbinic Innovation has been making waves in the Jewish communal world since its release last week, for reasons that its authors hoped and for ones they didn’t, report eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher and Judah Ari Gross. The report sheds light on the so-called pipeline challenges facing the American rabbinate, where rabbis are — and aren’t — applying to work and why. But the survey also raised eyebrows with the finding that 51% of current rabbinical students identify as LGBTQ+, including 12% who identified as trans or nonbinary.
There are caveats and criticisms of these statistics, namely that they do not include Modern Orthodox rabbinical students and that they bunch together substantially different seminaries that do not necessarily belong in the same group. Yet the findings of the study indicate a non-Orthodox rabbinate whose demographics are substantially different from the non-Orthodox Jewish population that it will serve.
Several leading figures within the Jewish communal world told eJP that these findings are both a symptom of and a contributor to a progressive drift among non-Orthodox denominations, which may put them at odds with mainstream Jewish communal organizations. They added that it will make it far more difficult for rabbinic programs to receive the philanthropic support that they require.
The study, which was performed by Rosov Consulting, has significant flaws, especially related to information on the Orthodox community, experts said, but they stressed that it includes important findings that offer a critical window into understanding the non-Orthodox American rabbinate. While 97% of current rabbis find their work rewarding, the workforce is aging, with only 6% under 35, and more rabbis are choosing non-congregational roles over pulpit roles, despite lower pay. This is because pulpit positions are seen as emotionally taxing with blurred boundaries and unrealistic expectations. The study also showed that 66% of current rabbinical students are entering the field after leaving another career.
Still, it’s the LGBTQ+ statistic that is gaining the most attention, even though the study cautions it “may be an overestimate.” From a demographic standpoint, the 51% figure does not align with the Jewish community’s overall makeup. A 2020 Pew study showed 9% of American Jews identify as LGBTQ+, and 25% of those under 30 identified as such. The study also shows that 12% of current students identify as trans or nonbinary — a figure that has quadrupled over the past 10 years — while less than 1.6% of Americans identify as such, according to a 2022 Williams Institute study. In contrast, the study found that there is near gender parity among non-Orthodox rabbis — 53% male rabbis, 46% female rabbis — bringing the figure closer in line with the share of women in the population.
Senior figures within the Jewish community raised concerns to eJP that the results may make it more difficult for non-Orthodox rabbinic programs to receive funding. Rabbi Shua Brick, who is considered the first openly gay Orthodox congregational rabbi, disagreed with the concerns. “I think anyone who actually was donating or cared about these rabbinical schools or anyone who’s been in these classes anytime recently will not be surprised by any of these statistics,” he said. “I don’t think it’ll change any donor’s minds.”
That these statistics won’t change the minds of donors may precisely be the problem, however, as most of the seminaries mentioned in the report are facing increasingly dire funding shortages, with many forced to sell off property and dip into their endowments to stay afloat in recent years. Indeed, Atra was formed in large part because of the lack of interest in the rabbinate by Jewish philanthropy.
EXCLUSIVE
Full World Zionist Congress power-sharing agreement shows bloat, no plans to address voter fraud
The full World Zionist Congress power-sharing agreement, which will be put to a vote on Sunday, shows significant budget increases for existing offices and a major expansion in the number of departments. It also includes no plans to address the rampant voter fraud that plagued this year’s elections, according to a copy of the document that was shared exclusively with eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
Growing scrutiny: The agreement comes as the so-called National Institutions — namely the World Zionist Organization and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund — are facing growing scrutiny for waste and corruption. The criticism, which is coming increasingly from figures within the Zionist system, particularly focuses on allegations of cronyism, inefficiency and pork-barrel spending, particularly by creating well-paying positions with little to no demands. Earlier this month, the centrist Yesh Atid party announced that it was withdrawing from the WZO and KKL-JNF, calling them “corrupt.”
MANHATTAN MELEE
Mamdani: Nefesh B’Nefesh event at New York synagogue promotes ‘violation of international law’
Zohran Mamdani, the mayor-elect of New York City, distanced himself from a widely criticized demonstration outside a prominent synagogue in Manhattan on Wednesday night, where anti-Israel protesters were heard chanting “Death to the IDF” and “Globalize the intifada,” among other slogans, even as he suggested that the event, which provided information on immigrating to Israel, violated international law, reports Matthew Kassel for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Condemnation with a caveat: “The mayor-elect has discouraged the language used at last night’s protest and will continue to do so,” a spokesperson for Mamdani, Dora Pekec, said in a statement to JI on Thursday. “He believes every New Yorker should be free to enter a house of worship without intimidation, and that these sacred spaces should not be used to promote activities in violation of international law.” The protest, organized by an anti-Zionist group, took place outside Park East Synagogue, a historic Modern Orthodox congregation, at which an event was being held by Nefesh B’Nefesh, a nonprofit that assists in Jewish immigration to Israel from North America. Asked to clarify the concluding caveat from Pekec’s statement, Mamdani’s team said it “was specifically in reference to the organization’s promotion of settlement activity beyond the Green Line,” which “violates international law.”
DOR L’DOR
Leveraging intergenerational wisdom in formal Jewish education
“We spend so much time talking about the future of Jewish education — how to make it stronger, more engaging and more relevant. We pour resources into schools, revamping camp programming and reinventing Hebrew school from the ground up. All of that matters, but in the process, we’ve overlooked one of the richest, most personal resources we already have: our grandparents,” writes Josh Schalk, executive director of the Jewish Youth Promise, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
All aboard: “Grandparents carry the lived memory of what Jewish life actually is. They carry family traditions, community struggles and migration stories, and a passed-down story can teach just as much — and sometimes more — than a textbook or worksheet. … We need to stop thinking of grandparents as bonus features and start viewing them as core faculty in Jewish education. Let’s build actual frameworks where their voices aren’t just heard, but expected. If we care about Jewish continuity, we can’t just look forward. We have to look back and bring the past with us.”
SPEAKING OUT
Can’t Israelis be humanitarians?
“Recently, I have been going back and forth on LinkedIn about which country to list as my location,” writes French Israeli Ophelie Namiech, managing director of Mindset-PCS and a member of SID-Israel, the umbrella organization of the Israeli professional community in the fields of international development and humanitarian aid, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “For the past eight years, I have been based in Israel, so I initially listed Israel as my location on LinkedIn. However, with the geopolitical backlash and my very own ideological crisis in the aftermath of Oct. 7, 2023, combined with a clearly antagonistic stance in the humanitarian sector towards everything Israel, I switched my location to France. But I am not comfortable with that choice. I do not want to hide where and who I am.”
Still a believer: “There is something I struggle painfully to understand. If external elements, which are often very disconnected to our realities, are so eager to see a change here and in the region, why don’t we — the liberal and humanist changemakers — get the support we need to push forward? Why do we feel like we have to hide to continue doing our jobs as humanitarians? … Not long ago, amidst the physical, emotional and ideological chaos of life, I tried to leave Israel. I even left a few times. But this Israel — the Israel of change, the Israel of tomorrow — brought me back, each time. I believe in this Israel, the one that exists not only within the humanitarian sphere but in every corner where people still dare to shape a better future. So here I am. I am an Israeli humanitarian — and it’s not antinomic.”
